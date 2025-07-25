Amid a lawsuit against the Federal Reserve and deteriorating US economic indicators, XAUUSD may test the 3,420 USD level. Discover more in our analysis for 25 July 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Azoria Capital filed a lawsuit against the US Federal Reserve

US durable goods orders: previously at 16.4%, projected at -10.4%

XAUUSD forecast for 25 July 2025: 3,420

Fundamental analysis

Today’s XAUUSD analysis shows that gold is trading around 3,358 USD per ounce, pulling back after reaching the 3,431 USD resistance level earlier this week.

Azoria Capital, a financial management company, has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Reserve, including Chairman Jerome Powell and other central bank officials. The claim argues that the Fed violates the 1976 federal law by holding closed meetings on interest rate decisions. Azoria Capital demands that all such meetings be made public starting next week.

If the court rules in favour of Azoria Capital, all future meetings could become open to the public, allowing investors to witness discussions and final decisions in real time. According to Azoria Capital representatives, transparency in decision-making would help reduce market volatility and safeguard against risk. The lawsuit also alleges that the Federal Reserve is deliberately maintaining high interest rates to undermine Donald Trump’s economic program.

The XAUUSD forecast for 25 July 2025 takes into account the projected decline in US durable goods orders to -10.4% from the previous reading of 16.4%. The decline could indicate weakening productivity in this sector. Typically, a drop in the indicator puts pressure on the USD and may drive XAUUSD prices higher.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the pair may form an upward wave following the signal from the pattern. Given that XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, further bullish movement is likely, with the immediate upside target at the 3,420 USD resistance level.

However, today’s technical outlook for XAUUSD also considers an alternative scenario with a correction towards 3,340 USD before any new rally. Momentum for a continued bullish trend remains possible, and in the near term, XAUUSD quotes may aim for the 3,500 USD level.





Summary

The legal proceedings add to pressure on the USD. Along with technical analysis, this supports the expectation of an upward move in XAUUSD prices towards the 3,420 USD resistance level.