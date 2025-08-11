XAUUSD prices are declining on Monday, dropping to the 3,370 USD area amid possible US tariffs on gold bars. Discover more in our analysis for 11 August 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: investors are concerned over possible US tariffs on gold bars

Current trend: correcting downwards

XAUUSD forecast for 11 August 2025: 3,408 or 3,350

Fundamental analysis

On Monday, XAUUSD quotes fell to 3,370 USD per ounce as investors grew concerned and awaited clarification from the Trump administration regarding tariff policy on gold bars. Gold was previously expected to be duty-free.

Uncertainty arose after reports on Friday about a decision by the US Customs and Border Protection stating that gold bars weighing 1 kg and 100 ounces would be subject to tariffs, contrary to market participants’ expectations.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are declining after reversing downward from the daily high at 3,408 USD. The Alligator indicator has turned down and is also falling, indicating a possible continuation of the downward correction. Once it is complete, the precious metal could resume its growth.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests a further decline towards 3,350 USD if bears maintain current momentum. If bulls succeed in reversing the price upwards, the pair could climb to the daily resistance level at 3,408 USD.





Summary

Gold prices are falling, reversing downwards from the daily high at 3,408 USD. Market participants await clarification from the Trump administration regarding the possible introduction of US tariffs on gold bars.