Gold (XAUUSD) prices have been rising for the third consecutive day, hovering near 3,359 USD. Investors are betting on Federal Reserve policy easing and awaiting Friday’s news. Discover more in our analysis for 14 August 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) climbs higher for the third day in a row

The market expects the Fed to ease monetary policy in September

XAUUSD forecast for 14 August 2025: 3,380

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) quotes rose to 3,359 USD per ounce on Thursday, marking the third consecutive day of gains amid mounting expectations of renewed Fed rate cuts.

The latest US inflation report eased fears of acceleration due to tariffs, while signs of a cooling labour market broadened the scope for further policy easing. The market has almost fully priced in a 25-basis-point cut in September, with some participants expecting a larger 50-basis-point reduction.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also called for multiple rate cuts, suggesting starting with a half-percentage move.

Additional support for gold came from heightened geopolitical risks ahead of Friday’s meeting between the US and Russian presidents. On Wednesday evening, Trump warned that Russia would face serious consequences if it refused to compromise and show readiness for dialogue. He did not provide specifics but had earlier threatened to impose economic sanctions if the Alaska talks failed.

The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast is positive.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD quotes remain within the 3,330-3,380 range. After falling from the July peak of 3,439, prices hit a low of 3,267 at the end of the month, from which recovery began. In early August, gold broke above 3,330 and tested 3,408 but failed to consolidate higher.

From 7 to 12 August, a gradual decline towards the 3,330 support level was observed, followed by a rebound, with prices now holding around 3,360 near the middle Bollinger Band. Resistance levels lie at 3,380, 3,408, and 3,439, with support levels at 3,330, 3,281, and 3,267.

Consolidation above 3,380 would open the way to 3,408, while a breakout below 3,330 could trigger a decline towards 3,280 and 3,267.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) has shown solid growth and retains the potential to climb higher. The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 14 August 2025, suggests a possible rise to 3,380.

