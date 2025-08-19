XAUUSD quotes remain in the spotlight of investors, showing cautious growth amid a mix of geopolitical factors. Prices currently stand at 3,338. Discover more in our analysis for 19 August 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Buyers keep quotes within the large Triangle pattern

Market participants focus on the upcoming speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

XAUUSD forecast for 19 August 2025: 3,425

Fundamental analysis

Today, XAUUSD prices show moderate strengthening. Buyers are holding quotes inside the large Triangle pattern, with an upward breakout likely to trigger a new growth wave in gold.

For now, movement remains restrained as the US pushes to end the military conflict in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump announced that he is working on arranging a direct meeting between the leaders, giving the market hope for a possible peace agreement, although investors remain sceptical about quick results.

The main focus of market participants is on the upcoming speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. His comments may hint at whether the regulator will resume the rate-cutting cycle as early as September.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are trading within a Triangle pattern, keeping the balance of power between buyers and sellers. Quotes are hovering above the EMA-65, reflecting the bulls’ advantage and keeping growth potential intact. Consolidation within the narrowing range indicates an impending impulse movement once one of the borders breaks.

The XAUUSD forecast for 19 August 2025 suggests an attempt to rise to 3,425 and further to 3,500. The Stochastic Oscillator confirms recovery potential: its signal lines exited oversold territory, reducing selling pressure.

Consolidation above 3,375 would further confirm the bullish scenario.





Summary

XAUUSD prices remain within the Triangle, and an upward breakout amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and expectations of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments may trigger a new rally in gold. Today’s XAUUSD analysis confirms the sustained potential for a rise in prices, with consolidation above 3,375 signalling movement towards 3,425 and 3,500.

