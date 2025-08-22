Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech, XAUUSD prices may decline towards 3,315. Find out more in our analysis for 22 August 2025.
XAUUSD analysis for today indicates that gold is trading near 3,330 USD per ounce, pressured by economic uncertainty and a stronger US dollar.
The XAUUSD forecast for 22 August 2025 takes into account that Powell will deliver a speech today at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium – his last appearance at this forum as Fed Chair before his term ends in May 2026.
What to expect from Powell’s speech?
Any signals on rate cuts?
How does the speech affect markets?
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed an Engulfing reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. The pair is currently in a corrective phase following this signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the uptrend will likely continue in the long term. However, for now, a correction towards the target level of 3,315 USD is expected.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario, where prices advance to 3,375 USD without testing the support level.
The potential for further upward momentum remains, with XAUUSD prices possibly heading towards 3,500 USD in the near term.
Markets are awaiting signals from the Fed Chair. Against this backdrop, XAUUSD quotes continue to decline, although volatility may increase significantly during Powell’s speech.
