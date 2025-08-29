Gold (XAUUSD) prices are edging lower but remain supported by safe-haven demand and expectations of a Fed rate cut in September. Prices currently stand at 3,410. Discover more in our analysis for 29 August 2025.
Gold (XAUUSD) prices are correcting lower today after three consecutive sessions of gains. Quotes reached the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern amid a weaker US dollar and increased demand for safe-haven assets. Investors sought protection amid uncertainty around US monetary policy. Additional support for gold came from concerns that political pressure on the Fed could speed up the rate-cutting cycle.
Revised US Commerce Department data showed that the economy grew by 3.3% year-on-year in Q2 2025. Earlier estimates suggested 3% growth, while analysts had expected a revision only to 3.1%.
Meanwhile, US initial jobless claims fell by 5 thousand last week to 229 thousand, slightly better than forecasts. Economists had expected a decline to 230 thousand from the revised level of the prior week.
Gold (XAUUSD) prices are correcting after a strong upward move, with buyers holding prices above the 3,395 support level, keeping the potential for another bullish wave intact.
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast suggests a move towards the next resistance level at 3,465. The Stochastic Oscillator remains in overbought territory, which may indicate the possibility of a short-term correction before growth resumes.
A breakout and consolidation above 3,425 would further confirm the bullish scenario, opening the way towards local highs.
Gold is correcting after recent gains but remains supported by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut despite strong US GDP and labour market data. Today’s XAUUSD analysis points to continued upside potential with a target at 3,465, provided prices consolidate above 3,425.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.