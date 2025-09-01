Gold (XAUUSD) has surged to 3,476 USD. Expectations of an imminent Fed rate cut provide strong support. Find more details in our analysis for 1 September 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) is poised to break record levels

The market relies on expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate cut

XAUUSD forecast for 1 September 2025: 3,500

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) prices kick off September with a rally to 3,476 USD, hovering close to all-time highs. Investors are weighing Fed policy prospects and ongoing uncertainty around President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Hearings on the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook ended Friday without a verdict, with a decision expected no earlier than Tuesday. Another risk factor emerged after a federal appeals court ruled Trump’s global tariffs unlawful but kept them in place until 14 October to allow the administration to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Gold also found support from fresh US inflation data, which strengthened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month. Focus now shifts to labour market statistics, including job openings, ADP private sector employment, and nonfarm payrolls. These reports could determine the scale of the Fed’s upcoming move.

The gold (XAUUSD) forecast is bullish.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, gold (XAUUSD) prices are reaching new highs at the turn of August into September.

After a long consolidation in the 3,350-3,400 range, prices gained momentum and broke above the key resistance levels at 3,386 and 3,404, consolidating above them. This boosted bullish momentum, with the market rallying almost uninterrupted to the 3,479 resistance level. The next upside target is 3,500, a major psychological level.

Indicators confirm the strength of the trend. Bollinger Bands have widened, pointing to rising volatility, while MACD remains positive, supporting the bullish impulse. However, the Stochastic has entered overbought territory, indicating the risk of a corrective pullback. In case of profit-taking, the support level is located at 3,435-3,400.

In summary, gold has broken out of consolidation and hit new local highs. The near-term outlook depends on whether prices can hold above 3,479. A successful breakout paves the way to 3,500, while during the correction, the market could test 3,435-3,400.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) has confidently broken above resistance levels and tested local highs. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 1 September 2025, suggests a move towards 3,500.

Open Account