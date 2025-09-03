XAUUSD prices continue to strengthen steadily, reflecting growing expectations of Fed rate cuts and increased investor interest in safe-haven assets. The current quote is 3,537. Find more details in our analysis for 3 September 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Expectations of US monetary policy easing boost demand for gold

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stated the regulator is ready to adjust the rate in line with economic conditions

Investors focus on the upcoming US labour market report, which will be a key indicator of the likelihood of an imminent policy easing cycle

XAUUSD forecast for 3 September 2025: 3,615

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices continue to rise for the seventh consecutive session, maintaining a strong bullish momentum. The drivers are expectations of US monetary policy easing and increased demand for safe-haven assets amid political and economic risks.

Investors are pricing in a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month after cautious signals from Chairman Jerome Powell, who admitted the possibility of policy loosening. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly also noted that the regulator is ready to adjust the base rate so that it better matches current conditions in the US economy.

Market attention is now centred on Friday’s US labour market report, which will be a key indicator of the likelihood of the Fed beginning its easing cycle soon.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are trading within an ascending channel, holding above the EMA-65, which indicates strong buying pressure.

Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests continued growth towards the 3,615 level. The Stochastic Oscillator gives a bullish signal: its lines have rebounded from support and are directed upwards, confirming the persistent bullish momentum.

A breakout above the nearest resistance level at 3,555 will further confirm the bullish scenario, significantly increasing the probability of further growth.





Summary

XAUUSD maintains its upward trajectory, with the continuation of bullish momentum largely dependent on the upcoming US labour market report. Today’s XAUUSD analysis indicates sustained upward movement, with prices likely heading towards the 3,615 USD level.

