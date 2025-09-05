Gold (XAUUSD) prices stand at 3,550 USD by the end of the week. Pressure on the Fed is opening new opportunities for the precious metal. Find more details in our analysis for 5 September 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold (XAUUSD) prices continue to climb, hitting new record highs

Expectations of more aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts provide strong support for gold

XAUUSD forecast for 5 September 2025: 3,564 and 3,578

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) rose to 3,550 USD per ounce on Friday and remains near record highs, showing a weekly gain of over 3%. Support for the metal comes from expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and increased demand for safe-haven assets.

Weakness in the labour market – falling job vacancies, rising layoffs, and an increase in initial jobless claims to a two-month high – has strengthened expectations of Fed easing. The market is now pricing in not only a September rate cut but also up to three moves by the end of the year. This is favourable for gold, as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset.

Investors are now awaiting the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls for a clearer picture of labour market conditions. Additional support for gold comes from geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and trade risks. A key factor remains Donald Trump’s actions towards the Fed: his pressure and readiness to appoint loyal members raise doubts about the regulator’s independence. Stephen Miran will soon join the FOMC, while potential future Fed Chair candidates are already signalling support for looser policy, aligning with Trump’s stance.

The gold (XAUUSD) forecast is positive.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, gold (XAUUSD) prices are firmly trending upwards. After consolidating in mid-August, quotes broke above the resistance levels at 3,400 and 3,469, moving on to new highs. On 5 September, prices reached the 3,578 zone and are now consolidating around 3,550-3,560.

Support is located at 3,511 and 3,469, with a more distant level at 3,400. Resistance lies at 3,564 and 3,578, above which new record highs could be reached.

Indicators confirm the trend’s strength. Prices are hovering in the upper part of the expanded Bollinger Bands, MACD remains in positive territory, while the Stochastic signals overbought conditions, suggesting a risk of a short-term correction.

Overall, gold retains upside potential if it consolidates above 3,564-3,578. In the short term, however, prices could pull back to 3,511-3,469 to test demand.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) quotes have reached new highs and maintain a bullish outlook. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 5 September 2025, suggests growth towards 3,564 and 3,578.

