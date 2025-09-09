XAUUSD quotes maintain steady growth amid US dollar weakness and expectations of a Fed rate cut, with prices currently at 3,642. Find out more in our analysis for 9 September 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Geopolitical tensions and trade risks increase demand for gold

Rising XAUUSD prices are supported by US dollar weakness and record central bank purchases

US inflation data may adjust Fed policy expectations and influence gold price dynamics

XAUUSD forecast for 9 September 2025: 3,695

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices continue to rise for the third consecutive trading session, bolstered by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut at the upcoming meeting. The revision in forecasts followed Friday’s unexpectedly weak US employment report. Based on these figures, markets have priced in the likelihood of three rate cuts this year, including the first 25-basis-point reduction as soon as next week.

Another driver is the demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Investors have increased their interest in the precious metal amid heightened geopolitical tensions, uncertainty over tariffs, and foreign policy risks. Since the start of the year, gold has gained 38.5%, with the rally driven by US dollar weakness, record central bank purchases, and elevated global volatility.

Now, market attention is focused on upcoming US macroeconomic data. The main events will be the releases of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) later this week. These reports could significantly reshape Federal Reserve policy expectations and determine the short-term trajectory of XAUUSD prices.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are trading within an ascending channel and testing the local support zone at 3,625 near the channel’s lower boundary.

Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests the continuation of the bullish scenario, with quotes rising towards 3,695. The Stochastic Oscillator is forming a potential buy signal: its lines have turned from oversold territory and are poised to move upwards, confirming the likelihood of a bullish recovery.

A confident rebound from the support zone would further confirm the bullish scenario, opening the way for a test of the upper boundary of the bullish channel.





Summary

The current XAUUSD dynamics indicate persistent bullish sentiment, with upcoming US inflation data set to be the key factor in determining the next move. The XAUUSD price forecast suggests a high probability of continued upward momentum as long as buyers hold quotes above the 3,625 support level.

Open Account