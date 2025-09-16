XAUUSD prices continue to strengthen, climbing above their all-time high into the 3,690 USD area amid US dollar weakness and expectations of a Fed rate cut. Find out more in our analysis for 16 September 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : today, market participants are awaiting US retail sales data

: today, market participants are awaiting US retail sales data Current trend : moving upwards

: moving upwards XAUUSD forecast for 16 September 2025: 3,700 or 3,655

Fundamental analysis

On Tuesday, gold prices reached a new all-time record, soaring to the 3,690 USD per ounce area, supported by US dollar weakness ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting beginning today.

Markets broadly expect the Fed to lower rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, for the first time since December, with growing expectations that the easing cycle could extend into next year.

The focus will also be on the Federal Reserve’s quarterly economic projections and the subsequent press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell, which may provide signals on the regulator’s further policy direction.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are showing strong growth, hitting a new all-time high around 3,690 USD. The Alligator indicator is also trending upwards, indicating the possibility of continued upward movement after a minor correction.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests further growth towards 3,700 USD and above if bulls hold the initiative. However, if bears reverse the quotes and push them below 3,674 USD, a decline towards the 3,655 USD support level is possible.





Summary

Gold is rising rapidly, setting a new all-time high at 3,690 USD as the market awaits tomorrow’s Federal Reserve rate decision and comments from Chairman Jerome Powell.

Open Account