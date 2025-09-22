Sign InOpen an account
22.09.2025

XAUUSD prices continue to strengthen, climbing above their all-time high into the 3,720 USD area as the US dollar weakens following the Fed’s rate cut. Discover more in our analysis for 22 September 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

  • Market focus: gold has set a new all-time high around 3,720 USD
  • Current trend: strong upward momentum persists
  • XAUUSD forecast for 22 September 2025: 3,750 or 3,700

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes reached a new all-time high at 3,720 USD per ounce. Investors are now awaiting key US inflation data and commentary from several Federal Reserve officials this week to assess the outlook for monetary policy.

Last week, the Fed cut rates for the first time this year, lowering its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, while signalling room for further easing due to labour market weakness. Markets are currently pricing in two more 25-basis-point cuts this year, with one in October and another in December.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are rapidly rising, setting a new record at 3,720 USD. The Alligator indicator is trending higher, confirming bullish momentum and pointing to potential continuation after a minor correction.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests continued growth towards 3,750 USD and higher if buyers maintain control. However, if sellers step in and push prices back below 3,700 USD, gold could dip to the 3,674 USD support level.

XAUUSD technical analysis for 22 September 2025
Summary

Gold continues its sharp advance, setting a new record high near 3,720 USD amid the Fed rate cut. This week, traders are focused on upcoming US inflation data for further direction.

