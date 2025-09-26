XAUUSD prices are moderately declining after a strong rally that set a new all-time high of 3,791 USD. Today, the market focus is on US inflation. Find more details in our analysis for 26 September 2025.
XAUUSD quotes corrected from the all-time high at 3,791 USD amid strong US economic data. GDP figures were revised upwards, showing 3.8% growth in Q2, while durable goods orders also grew by 2.9%.
Today, market participants are awaiting US inflation data for August, with the PCE price index scheduled for release. The indicator is expected to rise by 2.7% year-on-year. The Federal Reserve takes inflation trends into account when making interest rate decisions.
On the daily chart, XAUUSD prices show a strong upward rally, hitting a new all-time high at 3,791 USD. The Alligator indicator is also moving upwards, indicating a possible continuation of the bullish trend after a minor correction.
The short-term XAUUSD forecast suggests further growth towards the high of 3,791 USD and above if the bulls maintain control. If, however, the bears push prices below 3,720 USD, a decline towards the support level at 3,700 USD is likely.
