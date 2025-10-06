XAUUSD prices are showing a moderate correction after a sharp rally and a new all-time high at 3,945 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 6 October 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : the US government shutdown continues

: the US government shutdown continues Current trend : trending upwards

: trending upwards XAUUSD forecast for 6 October 2025: 4,000 or 3,900

Fundamental analysis

On Monday, gold prices surpassed 3,900 USD per ounce, reaching a record high, driven by investors seeking safe-haven assets amid growing concerns over the prolonged US government shutdown.

The shutdown was extended this week after the Senate failed to pass alternative plans to continue federal funding on Friday. This has delayed the release of key economic data, including the September Nonfarm Payrolls report.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes are rallying on the daily chart, having set a new all-time high at 3,945 USD. The Alligator indicator is also trending upwards, signalling the potential for continued upside momentum after a minor correction.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests a further rise towards the psychologically significant level of 4,000 USD if bulls maintain control. If bears regain momentum, a pullback towards the 3,900 USD support level is possible.





Summary

Gold is undergoing a mild correction after a sharp rally and hitting a new all-time high at 3,945 USD. Market participants are awaiting developments regarding the resolution of the US government funding issue.

