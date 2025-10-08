XAUUSD prices continue to strengthen, setting a new all-time high around 4,020 USD amid the current weakness of the US dollar. Discover more in our analysis for 8 October 2025.
On Wednesday, gold prices surpassed 4,000 USD per ounce, reaching a new record as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty and a dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve.
The ongoing US government shutdown, now entering its second week, has delayed the release of key economic data, complicating the assessment of the country’s economic health. Despite this uncertainty, traders are pricing in 25-basis-point rate cuts in October and December.
XAUUSD quotes are rallying on the daily chart, hitting a new all-time high near 4,020 USD. The Alligator indicator is also trending upwards, signalling the potential for continued growth after a brief correction.
The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests further growth towards 4,050 USD if bulls maintain momentum. However, if bears regain control and push prices below 4,000 USD, a correction towards the 3,945 USD support level could develop.
Gold continues to rally, climbing above the 4,000 USD mark. Market participants are closely watching developments regarding the US government funding situation.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.