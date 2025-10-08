XAUUSD prices continue to strengthen, setting a new all-time high around 4,020 USD amid the current weakness of the US dollar. Discover more in our analysis for 8 October 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : the US government shutdown continues

: the US government shutdown continues Current trend : trending upwards

: trending upwards XAUUSD forecast for 8 October 2025: 4,050 or 3,945

Fundamental analysis

On Wednesday, gold prices surpassed 4,000 USD per ounce, reaching a new record as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty and a dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve.

The ongoing US government shutdown, now entering its second week, has delayed the release of key economic data, complicating the assessment of the country’s economic health. Despite this uncertainty, traders are pricing in 25-basis-point rate cuts in October and December.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes are rallying on the daily chart, hitting a new all-time high near 4,020 USD. The Alligator indicator is also trending upwards, signalling the potential for continued growth after a brief correction.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests further growth towards 4,050 USD if bulls maintain momentum. However, if bears regain control and push prices below 4,000 USD, a correction towards the 3,945 USD support level could develop.





Summary

Gold continues to rally, climbing above the 4,000 USD mark. Market participants are closely watching developments regarding the US government funding situation.

