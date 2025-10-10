Gold continues to set price records; after completing a correction, XAUUSD prices may test the 4,100 USD level. Discover more in our analysis for 10 October 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold tested the 4,059 USD mark

Current trend : moving upwards

: moving upwards XAUUSD forecast for 10 October 2025: 4,100

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today shows that gold continues its upward trajectory, setting new price records. After testing 4,059 USD, quotes are currently forming a correction and trading around 3,975 USD per ounce.

The impact of a weaker US dollar and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut remain key drivers supporting gold’s strength.

Central banks of major economies continue to actively increase their gold reserves. Following the example of developed nations, the Republic of the Congo announced the creation of its own gold reserves amid rising global prices.

In recent months, gold-based funds have seen record inflows, indicating growing investor interest in gold-linked assets, which remain a classic safe haven for capital.

The XAUUSD forecast for 10 October 2025 favours gold: after forming a corrective wave, prices may resume their uptrend.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. Currently, they continue a correction wave as the pattern’s signal unfolds. Since quotes remain within an ascending channel and given economic fundamentals, a short-term pullback can be expected towards 3,920 USD.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario, where prices climb towards 4,100 USD without testing the support level.

The potential for continued upward movement remains in place, and in the near term, XAUUSD prices may head towards the next psychological milestone at 4,500 USD.





Summary

Amid the dollar’s weakness and persistent expectations of Fed rate cuts, gold continues to demonstrate solid strength. The growing interest from investors and central banks further reinforces XAUUSD’s position as a key safe-haven asset. If current fundamental conditions persist, gold prices may continue their upward movement and reach new record highs in the coming trading sessions.

