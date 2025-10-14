XAUUSD prices continue to strengthen, setting a new all-time high around 4,170 USD amid ongoing US dollar weakness. Find more details in our analysis for 14 October 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : the US government shutdown continues

: the US government shutdown continues Current trend : trending upwards

: trending upwards XAUUSD forecast for 14 October 2025: 4,250 or 4,100

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices exceeded 4,100 USD per ounce, setting a new all-time record amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Gold’s rally intensified after President Donald Trump reignited trade disputes with Beijing, fuelling concerns among investors and driving demand for safe-haven assets. Traders are now pricing in a 97% likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in October and fully expect another reduction in December.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes are rallying on the daily chart, hitting a new all-time high near 4,170 USD. The Alligator indicator is also trending higher, signalling the possibility of further upside after a brief correction.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests further growth towards 4,250 USD if bulls maintain momentum. Conversely, if bears regain control and push prices below 4,100 USD, a correction towards the 4,000 USD support level may follow.





Summary

Gold continues to surge, climbing above 4,100 USD. Market participants are now anticipating another Federal Reserve rate cut in October.

Open Account