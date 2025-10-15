Amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, gold continues its rally, currently trading at 4,192 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 15 October 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

XAUUSD quotes are testing the 4,192 USD level

Current trend : the uptrend continues

XAUUSD forecast for 15 October 2025: 4,250

Fundamental analysis

Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold continues its strong upward momentum, setting new price records, with quotes currently testing 4,192 USD per ounce.

The rally is driven by expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, as well as escalating geopolitical tensions and renewed trade risks between the US and China.

Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, highlighting labour market weakness and suggesting a more flexible approach to monetary policy, have increased the likelihood of further rate reductions in the US.

However, analysts warn that despite the sharp rise, gold may face a correction due to an overheated market. After such a strong buying wave, market participants may begin to lock in profits, triggering a short-term pullback in XAUUSD prices.

The XAUUSD forecast for 15 October 2025 remains bullish for gold, with prices likely to continue their upward movement towards the 4,300 USD level.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. Currently, gold continues its upward wave following the signal from the pattern. Given that XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel and macroeconomic conditions support buyers, the outlook favours further growth, with the next target at 4,250 USD.

At the same time, XAUUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative scenario, where prices undergo a short-term correction towards 4,130 USD before resuming the rally.

The overall bullish structure remains intact, with potential for an advance towards the next psychological mark at 4,300 USD.





Summary

Powell’s dovish tone continues to pressure the US dollar, sending gold to new record highs. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests further growth towards 4,250 USD.

