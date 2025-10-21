Ahead of Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s speech, XAUUSD prices may form a short-term correction towards 4,260 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 21 October 2025.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today shows that gold continues its uptrend, setting yet another record after testing the 4,381 USD mark. Currently, quotes are retreating slightly and trading near 4,330 USD per ounce.
The XAUUSD forecast for 21 October 2025 takes into account the upcoming speech by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller. Since the text of the speech has not been released, markets can only speculate on potential discussion points.
Possible key highlights:
In this context, XAUUSD quotes may undergo a short-term correction before resuming their upward trajectory.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. The pair is currently developing a corrective move following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within a strong ascending channel and considering both the recent sharp rally and current fundamentals, a corrective move is expected to continue, with the first target at 4,260 USD.
However, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis suggests an alternative scenario, where prices could climb towards 4,400 USD without a correction.
In the broader outlook, bullish momentum remains intact, and XAUUSD quotes could head towards the next psychological resistance level at 4,500 USD.
The ongoing US government shutdown continues to pressure the dollar, indirectly supporting gold prices. Technical analysis suggests a correction towards 4,260 USD before further upward movement.
