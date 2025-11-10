XAUUSD prices reversed upwards, rising to the 4,050 USD area amid continued dollar weakness. Find out more in our analysis for 10 November 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: the US government shutdown continues

Current trend: upward momentum

XAUUSD forecast for 10 November 2025: 4,100 or 4,000

Fundamental analysis

On Monday, gold gained more than 1%, reaching a two-week high amid growing concerns about the US economy. XAUUSD prices also benefitted from a weaker dollar, which makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for foreign buyers.

On Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in almost three and a half years. The ongoing US government shutdown, now the longest in history, continues to weigh on the dollar.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes are rising on the chart, consolidating above the 4,000 USD level. The Alligator indicator has turned upwards, signalling the potential continuation of the upward movement after a brief correction.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests further growth towards 4,100 USD if the bulls maintain their momentum. However, if the bears regain control, a correction towards the 4,000 USD support level may follow.





Summary

Gold is on the rise, trading near the 4,050 USD area, with the ongoing US government shutdown putting pressure on the USD.

