XAUUSD prices reversed upwards, rising to the 4,050 USD area amid continued dollar weakness. Find out more in our analysis for 10 November 2025.
On Monday, gold gained more than 1%, reaching a two-week high amid growing concerns about the US economy. XAUUSD prices also benefitted from a weaker dollar, which makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for foreign buyers.
On Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in almost three and a half years. The ongoing US government shutdown, now the longest in history, continues to weigh on the dollar.
XAUUSD quotes are rising on the chart, consolidating above the 4,000 USD level. The Alligator indicator has turned upwards, signalling the potential continuation of the upward movement after a brief correction.
The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests further growth towards 4,100 USD if the bulls maintain their momentum. However, if the bears regain control, a correction towards the 4,000 USD support level may follow.
Gold is on the rise, trading near the 4,050 USD area, with the ongoing US government shutdown putting pressure on the USD.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.