The US Senate approved the federal funding agreement, and against this backdrop, XAUUSD prices tested the 4,148 USD level. Find more details in our analysis for 11 November 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

The US government shutdown is nearing its end

XAUUSD prices continue to rise after falling

XAUUSD forecast for 11 November 2025: 4,250

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today shows that gold prices dipped to 4,148 USD, with quotes currently forming a corrective wave and trading near 4,130 USD per ounce.

The XAUUSD outlook for 11 November 2025 takes into account that the US government shutdown may end soon. The US Senate approved an agreement to restore federal funding on Monday. If the House of Representatives passes it, the bill will soon be sent to the US president for signing.

At present, this remains the longest shutdown in history. Its conclusion will resume government operations and restore the regular publication of economic data.

In the near future, the Federal Reserve is likely to decide on an interest rate cut, which in turn will support gold and trigger further growth in XAUUSD prices.

As the US government resumes operations, the USD may face additional shocks, which could push XAUUSD quotes further upwards, with the potential to reach 4,500 USD.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. Gold now continues its upward momentum following the signal from the pattern. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the next upside target could be 4,250 USD.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis includes an alternative scenario suggesting a short-term correction to 4,090 USD before resuming the upward movement.





Summary

The expected resumption of US government operations is a positive factor for the USD; however, the XAUUSD technical analysis suggests continued growth towards the 4,250 USD area.

