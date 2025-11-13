The end of the US government shutdown has become one of the triggers for gold (XAUUSD) rally, with prices currently trading around 4,200 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 13 November 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

The US shutdown lasted 43 days, setting a new record

Markets await the Fed’s key rate decision

Current trend: moving upwards

XAUUSD forecast for 13 November 2025: 4,300

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today shows that gold prices are recovering, currently forming a correction and trading near 4,200 USD per ounce.

The forecast for 13 November 2025 takes into account that the US president has signed a temporary government budget, officially ending the longest shutdown in US history. This time, the government was closed for 43 days, surpassing the previous record of 35 days, also set during Trump’s presidency. However, hopes that another shutdown will not happen soon are slim, as the Senate has approved only a temporary budget valid until 30 January 2026.

Against this backdrop, regular publication of key economic indicators is expected to resume soon, bringing more clarity to the state of the economy and to future actions from the US government and the Federal Reserve.

Gold continues to strengthen as market participants anticipate monetary policy easing from the Fed and a potential rate cut. If another reduction occurs, the USD will likely weaken further, and XAUUSD quotes could not only reach new record highs but also surprise the markets.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD quotes formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. Prices continue their upward wave following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD remains within an ascending channel, the next upside target could be around 4,300 USD.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also includes an alternative scenario with a short-term correction towards 4,175 USD before growth.

The potential for further upward movement remains strong, and in the near term, XAUUSD prices could move towards the next psychological level of 4,500 USD.





Summary

The US government shutdown has ended, but the USD remains under pressure. The XAUUSD technical analysis suggests continued upward momentum, with an upside target at 4,300 USD.

