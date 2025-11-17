Gold (XAUUSD) prices fell to around 4,050 USD amid doubts about a possible Fed rate cut in December. Find more details in our analysis for 17 November 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: traders await Thursday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report

Current trend: correcting downwards

XAUUSD forecast for 17 November 2025: 4,100 or 4,000

Fundamental analysis

On Monday, XAUUSD quotes declined to around 4,050 USD per ounce as investors took profits ahead of the upcoming US economic data releases scheduled for this week.

The September Nonfarm Payrolls report, due on Thursday, will be closely watched to gauge the health of the US economy and assess the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate move.

Expectations for a December rate cut have weakened following hawkish remarks from Fed officials last week. Markets now see a 46% probability of a 25-basis-point cut, down from over 60% at the beginning of the month.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices corrected towards the 4,050 USD area amid fading confidence in a near-term Fed rate cut. The Alligator indicator points downwards, suggesting the corrective move may continue.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests a rebound towards 4,100 USD or higher if buyers regain control and hold above 4,050 USD. However, if bears push quotes below 4,050 USD, the decline may extend towards the 4,000 USD support level.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) has entered a downward correction, dipping to 4,050 USD. This week, the market’s focus is on the upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls data.

