Gold (XAUUSD) continues to regain lost ground, approaching 4,100 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 19 November 2025

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Publication of the FOMC minutes

Markets expect clarity from the Federal Reserve regarding potential interest rate changes

XAUUSD forecast for 19 November 2025: 4,220

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today shows that gold continues to recover its positions, with prices currently forming an upward wave and trading near 4,090 USD per ounce.

The XAUUSD forecast for 19 November 2025 takes into account that the FOMC minutes will be released today. They will provide an insight into the discussions among FOMC members regarding the current economic situation, inflation risks, and possible future steps in monetary policy.

What to expect from the publication:

Details on the internal discussions within the committee: how strong the disagreements are between hawks and doves regarding future rate adjustments

Clarification on the timing and nature of the next rate cut: whether the rate will be lowered in December or whether the Fed will opt for a pause. Hints of a near-term rate cut may significantly weaken the USD and trigger further XAUUSD growth

Comments on the economic outlook: inflation, labour market, the impact of the shutdown and the data shortage

As the US federal government gradually resumes normal operations, a large flow of economic statistics is expected in the coming days, which could increase XAUUSD volatility.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. Currently, they continue their upward momentum following the signal from the pattern. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the upside target could be 4,220 USD.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis suggests an alternative scenario, which includes a corrective pullback to 4,025 USD before growth.

The possibility of further upward movement remains, and in the near term, XAUUSD prices may head towards the next psychological level at 4,500 USD.





Summary

Gold is recovering ahead of the FOMC minutes release. The XAUUSD technical analysis suggests further growth towards 4,220 USD.

