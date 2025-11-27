XAUUSD prices rose to the 4,150 USD area amid increased expectations of a Fed rate cut in December. Discover more in our analysis for 27 November 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: US durable goods orders for September rose 0.5% month-on-month

Current trend: moving upwards

XAUUSD forecast for 27 November 2025: 4,100 or 4,173

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are trading near 4,150 USD per ounce on Thursday as investors await a Federal Reserve rate cut next month. Recent US data showed that initial jobless claims came in unexpectedly low, while durable goods orders exceeded expectations.

The market is now pricing in roughly an 80% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s final meeting this year in December. President Donald Trump’s economic advisor Kevin Hassett is now considered the leading candidate for Fed chair and is likely to pursue a dovish monetary policy, in line with the president’s preferences.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are moderately rising on the chart, holding steadily near the 4,150 USD level. The Alligator indicator has turned upwards, signalling a potential continuation of the uptrend after a minor correction.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests further growth towards 4,173 USD if buyers maintain current momentum. Conversely, if sellers gain control, a correction towards 4,100 USD may develop.





Summary

Gold is consolidating around 4,150 USD, with expectations of another Fed rate cut in December continuing to support the precious metal.

