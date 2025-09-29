Gold (XAUUSD) consolidated near 3,750 per ounce, hovering close to its all-time high of 3,790. Support for the metal comes from expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts following the September easing decision. Additional drivers include rising geopolitical tensions and steady demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
This forecast outlines the key factors shaping gold’s dynamics for the week of 29 September – 3 October.
Gold ends the week down at 3,740 USD per ounce, retreating from record highs under pressure from a stronger US dollar. Robust US data, including a drop in jobless claims and a revised Q2 GDP growth rate of 3.8%, dampened expectations of rapid Federal Reserve rate cuts.
The likelihood of easing at the next meeting fell from 90% to 85%.
Gold’s safe-haven status is still supported by rising geopolitical tensions and new US tariff threats. Donald Trump announced new tariffs starting 1 October, with 100% on branded drug imports, 25% on heavy trucks, 50% on kitchen furniture, and 30% on upholstered furniture.
Weekly summary: gold remains close to highs, but its performance still depends on the balance of US macroeconomic data and global political risks.
From April to August, gold (XAUUSD) traded within a broad sideways range with the support level near 3,245 and resistance around 3,440–3,500. In late August, it broke out of consolidation and entered a strong uptrend.
By 26 September, prices had reached the 3,750–3,760 USD per ounce zone, nearing the 3,790 high, which serves as a key resistance level. Indicators confirm the trend’s strength: MACD remains in positive territory, and Bollinger Bands have widened upwards. However, the Stochastic shows signs of overbought conditions, increasing the likelihood of a pullback.
Thus, gold maintains a strong bullish trend, but risks of a temporary correction towards 3,627 are growing near all-time highs.
The fundamental backdrop for gold remains favourable, with expectations of further Fed easing, strong safe-haven demand, and geopolitical tensions all supporting buying interest.
Long positions become relevant if prices hold above the 3,627 support level. A rebound from this level could push prices towards 3,750 and then 3,790, the key resistance area. Additional drivers include weak US labour market data and falling Treasury yields.
Short positions are possible if prices break below the 3,627 level. In that case, targets shift to 3,500 and then 3,440. The downward momentum would strengthen amid strong US macroeconomic data and rising bond yields, which would boost the dollar.
Conclusion
Gold is holding within the 3,627–3,790 range. The base case suggests consolidation above 3,627 with the potential to reach new highs if the Federal Reserve maintains a dovish stance. A breakout below the support level would open the door to a deeper correction back to 3,500.
Gold (XAUUSD) remains near all-time highs thanks to expectations of continued Fed easing and robust safe-haven demand. Geopolitical risks and central bank purchases provide additional support.
Upside is limited by a stronger dollar and higher bond yields. Key levels are support at 3,627 and resistance around 3,750 and 3,790. A breakout above 3,790 would pave the way to new records, while consolidation below 3,627 increases the likelihood of a correction towards 3,500 and 3,440. Prices remain near the top of the range, with future movement hinging on inflation data and Fed commentary.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.