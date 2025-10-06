Gold (XAUUSD) consolidated around 3,860 per ounce, very close to its all-time high of 3,897. Support for the metal comes from expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts following the September easing decision. Additional drivers include rising geopolitical tensions and steady demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
This outlook reviews the key factors that will shape gold’s dynamics during the week of 6–10 October.
According to the ADP report, US private sector employment fell in September, marking the first decline since 2020 and the largest drop since March 2023. These figures boosted expectations for further Federal Reserve monetary policy easing this year.
Meanwhile, the Department of Labor announced that the Nonfarm Payrolls report, a key data point for the Fed’s October meeting, would be postponed due to the shutdown. The partial government closure left thousands of federal employees out of work, increasing demand for safe-haven assets and positively impacting the position of gold (XAUUSD).
Some uncertainty eased following a US Supreme Court decision regarding Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This reduced doubts about the regulator’s independence and the likelihood of overly dovish appointments.
The XAUUSD daily chart shows a strong uptrend that began in the second half of August 2025. Prices broke out of a multi-month sideways range above 3,600 and continue their upward trajectory towards 3,868–3,870. The key resistance level lies at 3,897, which coincides with a local high.
Technical indicators confirm the strength of the move. MACD is rising, and the histogram is expanding, signalling sustained momentum. Prices are hovering near the upper boundary of Bollinger Bands, reflecting overbought conditions. The Stochastic Oscillator is also in overbought territory (85–88), increasing the likelihood of a pullback.
The nearest support level is at 3,627, followed by 3,245 and 3,118. Overall, gold remains in strong bullish momentum, but the risks of a short-term pullback remain ahead of a potential test of the 3,900 level.
The fundamental backdrop for gold remains positive: expectations of Fed rate cuts, growing safe-haven interest, and escalating geopolitical tensions support the bulls.
Long positions remain in focus if prices hold above the 3,750–3,760 support zone. A rebound from this area could send prices towards 3,860 and then to the all-time high area of 3,875–3,900. Weak US labour market data and declining Treasury yields could provide an extra boost.
Short positions become relevant if the 3,750 level breaks to the downside. In this case, targets shift to 3,700 and then 3,627. Pressure would increase with the release of strong US macroeconomic data and a rise in Treasury yields, which would strengthen the dollar.
Conclusion
Gold remains in the 3,750–3,875 range. The base case for the week is consolidation above 3,750 with the potential to hit new record highs under a dovish Fed stance. A breakout below the support level would open the door to a deeper correction towards the 3,700–3,627 area.
Gold (XAUUSD) remains near record highs on the back of expectations for continued Fed easing, strong demand for safe-haven assets, and persistent geopolitical tensions. Central bank purchases also support demand.
Growth is capped by US dollar strength and rising Treasury yields. Key levels remain at the 3,627 support level and the 3,750 and 3,790 resistance lines. A breakout above 3,790 would signal new all-time highs, while consolidation below 3,627 increases the risk of a correction towards 3,500–3,440. In the coming days, gold’s movement will depend on macroeconomic data and signals from the Fed.
