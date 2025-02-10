Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 10 February 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD formed a consolidation range around 1.0333 and broke downward. Today, 10 February 2025, the decline extended to 1.0280. A corrective move towards 1.0300 is possible before a new downward wave to 1.0260, which is the local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0333, considered a key level for EURUSD. Currently, the market is developing a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0260. A subsequent correction to the central line at 1.0333 may follow.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 1.0260.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY continues consolidating around 151.90 without a clear trend. Today, 10 February 2025, a breakout downward is expected, leading to a decline towards 150.14, with a further trend continuation towards 148.00.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 151.90. Currently, the market is consolidating around this level. The probability of a decline towards the lower boundary of the Envelope at 150.14 remains high.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 150.14.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD completed a downward impulse to 1.2400 and formed a consolidation range around it. Today, 10 February 2025, a downward breakout is expected, leading to another impulse decline to 1.2323. If this level is breached, the decline may extend towards 1.2157 as the local target. A correction to 1.2323 may follow before further movement towards 1.2080.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2323. Currently, the market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope. A breakout downwards is expected, leading to further decline towards the lower boundary at 1.2157.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 1.2323 and 1.2157.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD completed a downward wave to 0.6240. Today, 10 February 2025, an upward move towards 0.6262 is expected. After reaching this level, a decline towards 0.6180 is likely. If this level is broken downwards, the decline may extend towards 0.6077 as the local target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD, with a pivot point at 0.6187. Currently, the market has completed a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6288. Further movement is expected towards the lower boundary at 0.6187.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 0.6187.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed a growth impulse to 1.4377. Today, 10 February 2025, a correction towards 1.4323 is expected. The market has practically formed a consolidation range around this level. A breakout upwards towards 1.4440 is possible, with a further trend continuation towards 1.4540.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4440, considered a key level for USDCAD in this wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a decline to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4272. Further movement towards the upper boundary at 1.4540 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest the probability of a growth wave towards 1.4440 and 1.4540.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a correction wave to 2,854 and continues developing a growth structure towards 2,915. Today, 10 February 2025, a breakout above 2,874 is expected, followed by an extension of the growth wave towards 2,895, with a further trend continuation to 2,915. After reaching this level, a correction towards 2,830 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 2,874, which serves as a key level for XAUUSD in this wave. Currently, the market is forming a growth wave structure towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 2,915. A correction towards the central line at 2,830 is expected before a potential new growth wave.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of growth towards 2,895 and 2,915.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent continues forming a consolidation range above 74.05. Today, 10 February 2025, a growth wave towards 76.50 is expected, with a potential continuation towards 79.00 as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 76.50, considered a key level for Brent. Currently, the market is forming a growth wave structure towards the central line of the price Envelope at 76.50. After reaching this level, a consolidation range may form. If the price breaks upwards, a growth wave towards 77.77 may develop, with a potential continuation towards the upper boundary at 79.00.

Technical indicators suggest that today's Brent forecast considers the probability of growth towards 76.50, 77.77, and 79.00.



