Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 11 February 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a correction to 1.0333. Today, 11 February 2025, the downward wave continues towards 1.0260 as the local target. A potential corrective move towards 1.0300 may follow before another decline towards 1.0230.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0333, considered a key level for EURUSD. Currently, the market is forming a downward wave structure towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0260. A subsequent correction towards the central line at 1.0300 is possible.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 1.0260 and 1.0230.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY continues consolidating around 151.90. Today, 11 February 2025, a slight decline towards 151.08 is possible, followed by a move towards 152.77. Later, a downward breakout is expected, leading to a decline towards 150.18, with a further trend continuation towards 148.00.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 151.90. Currently, the market is consolidating around this level. The probability of a decline towards the lower boundary of the Envelope at 150.18 remains high.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 150.18.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD completed a correction to 1.2400. Today, 11 February 2025, another downward impulse towards 1.2323 is developing. A downward breakout of this level may open the potential for a decline towards 1.2157 as the local target. A correction to 1.2323 may follow before further movement towards 1.2080.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2323. Currently, the market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope. A breakout downwards is expected, leading to further decline towards the lower boundary at 1.2157.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 1.2323 and 1.2157.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD completed a correction to 0.6266. Today, 11 February 2025, the downward wave continues towards 0.6185. After reaching this level, a correction to 0.6236 is expected. Later, a new downward wave towards 0.6077 is anticipated as the local target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD, with a pivot point at 0.6185. Currently, the market has completed a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6288. Further movement is expected towards the lower boundary at 0.6185.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 0.6185.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD is consolidating around 1.4324. Today, 11 February 2025, an upward breakout towards 1.4430 is expected, with a further trend continuation towards 1.4440 as the first target. After reaching this level, a correction towards 1.4363 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4440, considered a key level for USDCAD in this wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a decline to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4272. Further movement towards the upper boundary at 1.4540 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest the probability of a growth wave towards 1.4440 and 1.4540.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a consolidation range around 2895 and, with an upward breakout, completed a growth wave towards 2942. Today, 11 February 2025, a slight correction towards 2895 is possible. Later, an extension of the growth wave towards 2945 is expected, with a further trend continuation towards 2955. After reaching this level, a correction towards 2840 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 2840, which serves as a key level for XAUUSD in this wave. Currently, the market is forming a growth wave structure towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 2955. A correction towards the central line at 2840 is expected before a potential new growth wave.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of growth towards 2945 and 2955.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent broke through 75.15 and continues developing a growth wave towards 76.50. This is the first target. Today, 11 February 2025, reaching this level is expected. Later, a correction towards 75.15 may follow. After this correction, a new upward wave towards 79.30 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 76.50, considered a key level for Brent. Currently, the market is forming a growth wave structure towards the central line of the price Envelope at 76.50. After reaching this level, a consolidation range may form. If the price breaks upwards, a growth wave towards 77.77 may develop, with a potential continuation towards the upper boundary at 79.30.

Technical indicators suggest that today's Brent forecast considers the probability of growth towards 76.50, 77.77, and 79.30.



