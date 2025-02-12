Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 12 February 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a correction to 1.0380. Today, 12 February 2025, the market is expected to decline towards 1.0330. After reaching this level, another upward move towards 1.0390 is possible. The market continues forming a broad consolidation range around 1.0330. A downward breakout could open the potential for a further decline to 1.0250.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0330, considered a key level for EURUSD. Currently, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0390. Later, a decline towards the central line of the Envelope at 1.0330 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the probability of a rise towards 1.0390.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY completed a growth wave to 153.50. Today, 12 February 2025, a decline towards 151.80 is possible, forming a consolidation range around this level. A downward breakout could lead to a decline towards 150.50, with a further trend continuation towards 148.30 as the local target. If the price breaks upwards, a correction towards 154.54 may develop. After completing this correction, a downward wave towards 148.30 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 151.90. Currently, the market is consolidating around this level. Growth towards the upper boundary of the Envelope at 154.54 is possible before a reversal towards the lower boundary at 148.30.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 154.54.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD completed a correction to 1.2450. Today, 12 February 2025, another downward impulse towards 1.2323 is expected. A downward breakout of this level may open the potential for a further decline to 1.2279 as the local target. A correction to 1.2323 may follow before further movement towards 1.2100.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2323. Currently, the market is consolidating above the central line of the price Envelope. A downward breakout is expected, leading to further decline towards the lower boundary at 1.2279.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 1.2323, 1.2279, and 1.2100.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD is forming a consolidation range around 0.6276. Today, 12 February 2025, the range may expand towards 0.6305. Later, a new downward wave towards 0.6185 is expected. After reaching this level, a correction to 0.6250 is possible. A further decline towards 0.6077 is anticipated as the local target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD, with a pivot point at 0.6250. Currently, the market has completed a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6300. Further movement is expected towards the lower boundary at 0.6185.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 0.6185.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD continues forming a consolidation range around 1.4324. Today, 12 February 2025, the range expanded towards 1.4285. Later, a growth wave towards 1.4383 is expected as the first target. After reaching this level, a correction to 1.4324 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4324, considered a key level for USDCAD in this wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a decline towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4285. Further movement towards the central line of the Envelope at 1.4383 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest the probability of a growth wave towards 1.4383.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a consolidation range around 2895 and, with a downward breakout, continued a decline towards 2858. Today, 12 February 2025, this target level is expected to be reached. Later, a growth wave towards 2895 is possible before another decline to 2844.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 2895, which serves as a key level for XAUUSD in this wave. Currently, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 2895. A downward move towards the lower boundary at 2844 remains probable.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a decline towards 2844.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent completed a growth wave to 77.00 as the first target. Today, 12 February 2025, a correction towards 75.50 is expected. After completing this correction, a new growth wave towards 78.00 may develop, with a potential trend continuation towards 79.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 76.76, considered a key level for Brent. Currently, the market has completed a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 77.00 and is forming a correction structure towards the central line of the Envelope at 75.50. After reaching this level, another growth wave towards the upper boundary at 78.00 is expected.

Technical indicators suggest that today's Brent forecast considers the probability of a correction towards 75.50.



