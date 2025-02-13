Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 13 February 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD found support at 1.0323 and started a growth wave. Currently, a consolidation range has formed around 1.0380. Today, 13 February 2025, the range has expanded to 1.0426, followed by a correction back to 1.0380 (testing from above). A breakout upwards could lead to a rise towards 1.0443. After reaching this level, a decline back to 1.0380 is possible. Further growth towards 1.0480 is expected as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0380, considered a key level for EURUSD. Currently, the market has formed a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.0380. A further growth wave towards the upper boundary at 1.0443 is expected, followed by a potential decline back to 1.0380.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the probability of a rise towards 1.0443.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY completed a growth wave to 154.75. Today, 13 February 2025, a consolidation range is forming below this level. A downward breakout could lead to a correction towards 153.20, while an upward breakout may push the price towards 155.40.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 153.20. Currently, the market has reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 154.75 and is consolidating. A decline towards the central line at 153.20 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 153.20.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD corrected to 1.2376 and, after finding support, began a new growth wave. Today, 13 February 2025, a consolidation range has formed around 1.2428. A breakout upwards could lead to a rise towards 1.2527. After reaching this level, a correction back to 1.2428 is possible.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2428. Currently, the market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.2428. A breakout upwards towards the upper boundary at 1.2527 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest the probability of a rise towards 1.2527.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6276. Today, 13 February 2025, an upward breakout could lead to a rise towards 0.6371, with a further trend continuation towards 0.6457. A downward breakout may trigger a correction to 0.6188.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix for AUDUSD, with a pivot point at 0.6276. Currently, the market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 0.6276. A breakout upwards towards the upper boundary at 0.6371 is expected. Later, a correction back to the central line at 0.6276 is possible.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the probability of a rise towards 0.6371.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD continues consolidating around 1.4280. Today, 13 February 2025, a downward breakout towards 1.4224 is expected, with a further continuation towards 1.4190. Later, a growth wave towards 1.4377 may develop as the first target. After reaching this level, a correction back to 1.4280 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4280, considered a key level for USDCAD in this wave structure. Currently, the market is continuing a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4190. A subsequent growth wave towards the central line at 1.4377 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 1.4190.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD corrected to 2,865 USD and, after finding support, started a new growth wave. Today, 13 February 2025, the price has broken above 2,909 USD, opening the potential for further growth towards 2,960 USD. After reaching this level, a correction back to 2,909 USD may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 2,865 USD, considered a key level for XAUUSD in this wave. Currently, the market is forming a growth wave structure towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 2,960 USD. After reaching this level, a correction towards the central line at 2,865 USD is expected.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest the probability of growth towards 2,960 USD.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent completed a downward wave to 75.00. Today, 13 February 2025, a consolidation range has formed around this level. A downward breakout may continue the decline towards 73.11. After reaching this level, a new growth wave towards 77.50 is expected as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 75.00, considered a key level for Brent. Currently, the market is continuing its downward wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 73.11. A subsequent upward wave towards the upper boundary at 77.50 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 73.11.



