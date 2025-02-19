EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD has completed a downward wave to 1.0434. Today, 19 February 2025, further decline towards 1.0420 is expected as the first target. After reaching this level, a corrective growth wave towards 1.0464 is possible. Later, another downward wave towards 1.0375 may develop, with a potential continuation towards 1.0326.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0380, considered a key level for EURUSD. Currently, the market is pulling back from the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0510 and continuing its downward wave towards the central line at 1.0420.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 1.0420.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY completed a corrective growth wave to 152.30. Today, 19 February 2025, further growth towards 152.50 is possible. After reaching this level, a decline towards 150.22 is expected as the next target. Later, another growth wave towards 153.45 may develop, followed by a new downward wave towards 148.11.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 152.50. Currently, the market is continuing its decline towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 150.22. After reaching this level, a growth wave towards the upper boundary at 153.45 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 150.22.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD continues consolidating below 1.2630. Today, 19 February 2025, a downward breakout is expected, leading to a decline towards 1.2500. After reaching this level, a growth wave towards 1.2570 may develop. Later, another decline towards 1.2404 is likely.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2474. Currently, the market has completed a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.2630. A downward move towards the central line at 1.2500 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest the probability of a correction towards 1.2500.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues consolidating around 0.6360. Today, 19 February 2025, an expansion towards 0.6390 is possible. If the price breaks downward, a decline towards 0.6266 is expected, with a potential continuation towards 0.6200. If the price breaks upward, a growth wave towards 0.6444 may develop.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix for AUDUSD, with a pivot point at 0.6266. Currently, the market is consolidating near the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6370. A downward breakout towards the central line at 0.6260 remains likely.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 0.6260.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD continues consolidating around 1.4177 without a clear trend. Today, 19 February 2025, an upward breakout may initiate a growth wave towards 1.4318. After reaching this level, a decline towards 1.4233 is possible. Later, another growth wave towards 1.4410 may develop, with a further trend continuation towards 1.4488. If the price breaks downward, the decline could extend to 1.3985.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4488, considered a key level for USDCAD in this wave structure. Currently, the market has declined towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4150. A subsequent growth wave towards the upper boundary at 1.4488 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest the probability of a rise towards 1.4488.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has formed a consolidation range around 2908. Today, 19 February 2025, the range expanded to 2939. A subsequent decline towards 2908 is possible. After reaching this level, a new growth wave towards 2960 is expected as the next target. After reaching 2960, a correction towards 2844 may develop.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 2844, considered a key level for XAUUSD in this wave. Currently, the market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope. A growth wave towards the upper boundary at 2960 is likely, followed by a correction towards the lower boundary at 2844.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest the probability of a rise towards 2960.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is consolidating around 75.00. Today, 19 February 2025, an expansion of this range is possible, with a move towards 76.00 on the upside and 74.44 on the downside. If the price breaks upward, a growth wave towards 77.44 may develop. If the price breaks downward, the decline could extend to 73.11.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 75.00, considered a key level for Brent. Currently, the market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope. An upward breakout towards 76.00 remains possible. After reaching this level, another downward wave towards 73.11 may follow.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the probability of a rise towards 76.00.



