Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 20 February 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD has completed a downward wave to 1.0400 as the first target. Today, 20 February 2025, a corrective growth wave towards 1.0455 is expected. After reaching this level, another decline towards 1.0380 is possible, with a continuation towards 1.0326.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0455. It is considered a key level for EURUSD. Currently, the market has completed the first wave of decline to the central line of the price Envelope. A consolidation range is expected around this area. If the market breaks below this range, a further decline to the lower boundary at 1.0326 may follow.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a possible correction towards 1.0455.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY has formed a consolidation range around 151.71. Today, 20 February 2025, a downward breakout has occurred, and the decline continues towards 150.22 as the next target. After reaching this level, a corrective growth wave towards 153.45 may develop.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 152.50. Currently, the market continues to decline towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 150.22. After reaching this level, a rebound towards the upper boundary at 153.45 is possible.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest the probability of a continued decline towards 150.22.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD continues consolidating around 1.2598. Today, 20 February 2025, the range has expanded downward to 1.2563. A short-term growth wave towards 1.2598 is possible. If the market breaks below this range, a decline towards 1.2485 may follow, with a continuation towards 1.2404.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2475. Currently, the market has completed a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.2630. A decline towards the lower boundary at 1.2404 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest the probability of a correction towards 1.2485.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues consolidating around 0.6360. Today, 20 February 2025, an expansion of this range towards 0.6390 is possible. If the market breaks downward, a decline towards 0.6266 is expected, with a further continuation towards 0.6200. If an upward breakout occurs, a growth wave towards 0.6444 may develop.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix for AUDUSD, with a pivot point at 0.6266. Currently, the market is consolidating near the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6370. A downward breakout towards the central line at 0.6260 remains likely.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the probability of a rise towards 0.6390.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD continues consolidating around 1.4177. The range has expanded towards 1.4245. Today, 20 February 2025, a decline towards 1.4177 is expected. If the market breaks below this level, further decline towards 1.4111 is possible. If an upward breakout occurs, a growth wave towards 1.4485 may develop.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4488, considered a key level for USDCAD in this wave structure. Currently, the market has declined towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4150. A subsequent growth wave towards the upper boundary at 1.4485 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest the probability of an upward move towards 1.4485.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has found support at 2918 and continues developing a growth wave towards 2955. Today, 20 February 2025, this target level is expected to be reached. Later, a correction towards 2890 may develop. After completing this correction, another growth wave towards 2968 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 2844, considered a key level for XAUUSD in this wave. Currently, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope. A growth wave towards the upper boundary at 2955 is likely. After reaching this level, a correction towards the lower boundary at 2890 may follow.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest the probability of continued growth towards 2955.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent has completed a growth wave to 76.44. Today, 20 February 2025, a correction towards 75.00 is expected. After reaching this level, another growth wave towards 76.00 may develop. If the market breaks above this level, a further rise towards 77.90 is possible. If a decline towards 74.50 occurs and this level is broken, a downward extension towards 73.11 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 77.35, considered a key level for Brent. Currently, the market continues consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope. A breakout to the upside towards 77.35 is possible. After reaching this level, another downward wave towards 73.11 may develop.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the probability of a decline towards 75.00.



