Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 25 February 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a downward wave towards 1.0450, which is the first target. Today, 25 February 2025, the market is expected to rise towards 1.0489 before initiating a decline to 1.0410, with a further move towards 1.0380 as part of a correction to the previous growth wave. After this correction, a new growth wave towards 1.0606 is anticipated.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0400, which is a key level for EURUSD. The market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.0489. If the market breaks downward, it may decline towards 1.0380. If it breaks upward, the price could continue rising towards 1.0540.

Technical indicators suggest the probability of further correction towards 1.0380.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY continues forming a downward structure towards 148.70. Today, 25 February 2025, this level is expected to be reached. After that, a growth wave towards 151.40 may develop, with a potential continuation towards 153.83.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix, with a pivot point at 153.83, a key level for USDJPY. The market is moving towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 148.70. Once this level is reached, an upward move towards 151.40 is expected.

Technical indicators suggest the beginning of a growth wave towards 151.40.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.2650. Today, 25 February 2025, the market is expected to break downward and begin a correction towards 1.2580, with a possible continuation to 1.2545.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 1.2470. The market is consolidating above the central line of the price Envelope. If the market breaks downward, a move towards 1.2545 is likely. If it breaks upward, another upward move towards 1.2700 may occur. A deeper correction towards 1.2400 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators suggest a potential correction towards 1.2545.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD completed a decline towards 0.6333 and is now consolidating above this level. Today, 25 February 2025, a downward breakout is expected. If 0.6330 is broken, a correction towards 0.6270 may develop. After this correction, a growth wave towards 0.6444 is likely.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 0.6276. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6406. The next expected move is a correction towards the central line at 0.6330.

Technical indicators suggest a continued correction towards 0.6330 and 0.6270.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD remains in a consolidation range around 1.4244. Today, 25 February 2025, the market may expand upwards towards 1.4315. If 1.4315 is broken, the market could extend the growth wave towards 1.4488. If it breaks downward, a move towards 1.3988 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix, with a pivot point at 1.4488, which is a key level for USDCAD. The market is currently consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope. If an upward breakout occurs, the price may rise towards 1.4315.

Technical indicators suggest a potential move towards 1.4315.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD is consolidating around 2,938. Today, 25 February 2025, a correction towards 2,911 may develop. After this correction, the price may start a new growth wave towards 2,960, followed by a deeper correction to 2,860.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 2,860, which is a key level for XAUUSD. The market is consolidating above the central line of the price Envelope. If it breaks upwards, the price may reach 2,960 before correcting downwards towards 2,860. With a downward breakout, the price could undergo a correction towards the Envelope’s lower boundary at 2,860.

Technical indicators suggest a continued correction towards 2,860.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is forming a wide consolidation range around 75.00. Today, 25 February 2025, the market expanded downward towards 73.70. After reaching this level, a rise towards 75.00 is expected, followed by a potential decline towards 73.10.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix, with a pivot point at 77.40, which is a key level for Brent. The market continues consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope. If a downward breakout occurs, the price may decline towards 73.38. After reaching this level, a new growth wave towards 76.10 is expected.

Technical indicators suggest a potential decline towards 73.38.



