Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 27 February 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD is forming a broad consolidation range at the peak of the growth wave. Currently, it has extended upwards to 1.0527. Today, 27 February 2025, a downward impulse towards 1.0450 is expected. Later, the price might rise to 1.0480 (retest from below) before potentially declining towards 1.0400 and further extending the wave to 1.0375. This downward movement is considered a correction to the previous growth wave. Once completed, an upward move towards 1.0606 is anticipated.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 1.0400. The market is forming a decline towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0450. After this, a growth wave towards 1.0480 is expected, followed by another drop towards 1.0375.

Technical indicators suggest a continued correction towards 1.0450, 1.0400, and 1.0375.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY rose to 149.87 and corrected to 148.74, marking the boundaries of a consolidation range at the bottom of the decline wave. Today, 27 February 2025, a breakout upwards is expected, with a growth wave targeting 151.70. Once this level is reached, a correction towards 150.14 is possible.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the declining wave matrix, with a pivot point at 153.80. The market declined to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 148.55 and is now consolidating. The next expected move is an upward breakout, targeting the upper boundary at 151.70.

Technical indicators suggest an upcoming growth wave towards 151.70.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD remains in a consolidation range around 1.2650, with an extension to 1.2712. Today, 27 February 2025, an impulse decline towards 1.2585 is forming. Later, a correction towards 1.2650 (retest from below) is expected before a further decline towards 1.2555 and an extension to 1.2500.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 1.2488. The market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope. A breakout downwards may lead to a correction towards 1.2500.

Technical indicators suggest a correction towards 1.2585, 1.2555, and 1.2500.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD declined to 0.6285. Today, 27 February 2025, a minor rise towards 0.6333 (retest from below) is possible. Later, a decline towards 0.6270 may follow.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 0.6270. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6406 and is now correcting towards the lower boundary at 0.6270.

Technical indicators suggest a continued correction towards 0.6270.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD is extending its growth wave towards 1.4385. Today, 27 February 2025, this level is expected to be reached, followed by a correction towards 1.4277 before another growth wave towards 1.4400.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the declining wave matrix, with a pivot point at 1.4488. The market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4385. After reaching this level, a correction towards the central line at 1.4277 is expected.

Technical indicators suggest further growth towards 1.4385.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD faced a downward rejection from 2922 and is continuing its decline towards 2880. Today, 27 February 2025, this target is expected to be reached. Later, another growth structure towards 2968 is possible.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 2860. The market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope. If the price breaks upwards, a move towards 2968 is expected. If it breaks downward, a correction towards 2880 could develop.

Technical indicators suggest a continued correction towards 2880.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is forming a consolidation range around 72.32. Today, 27 February 2025, an upward breakout towards 74.74 is expected. If this level is broken, the price may continue towards 77.40, which is the first target.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the declining wave matrix, with a pivot point at 77.40. The market has reached the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 71.88, and an upward move towards the upper boundary at 77.40 is likely.

Technical indicators suggest an upcoming upward wave towards 74.74.



