Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 10 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD continues to form a consolidation range around 1.0800. Today, 10 March 2025, the range is expected to extend downwards to 1.0750. Later, a growth wave towards 1.0800 (testing from below) is anticipated. If the range breaks down, the first downward wave towards 1.0640 may develop. After reaching this level, a correction to 1.0750 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0600, which is considered key for EURUSD. Currently, the market has completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.0885. A downward wave towards 1.0640 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline to 1.0640.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY continues to form a consolidation range around 148.50. Today, 10 March 2025, a breakdown may lead to a decline towards 146.86. After reaching this level, a correction towards 150.85 is expected, with further trend continuation towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 154.58. The market is continuing the downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 146.86. After reaching this level, a growth wave towards 150.85 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest the probability of a growth wave to 150.85.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD continues to form a consolidation range around 1.2911. Today, 10 March 2025, the range is expected to extend downwards to 1.2850. Later, a growth wave towards 1.2880 (testing from below) is possible. If the range breaks down, the first downward wave to 1.2717 is expected. After reaching this level, a correction towards 1.2818 is anticipated.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2717. Currently, the market has completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.2920. A downward wave towards 1.2717 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline to 1.2717.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues to form a consolidation range around 0.6333. Today, 10 March 2025, the range is expected to extend downwards to 0.6300. A growth wave towards 0.6333 (testing from below) is possible later. If the range breaks down, the first downward wave to 0.6210 is expected. After reaching this level, a correction towards 0.6280 may develop. Further continuation of the trend towards 0.6060 is also possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6210. The market has completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6360. A downward wave towards 0.6210 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline to 0.6210.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD continues to form a consolidation range around 1.4378. Today, 10 March 2025, the range is expected to extend down to 1.4220. After reaching this level, a growth wave towards 1.4520 is anticipated. If this level is broken, further trend continuation to 1.4728 may occur.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4520, which is considered key for USDCAD. Currently, the market is in a corrective structure towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4220. After reaching this level, a growth wave to 1.4520 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest the probability of a continuation of the correction to 1.4220.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD continues to form a consolidation range around 2907. Today, 10 March 2025, a breakout downwards is expected, leading to a correction towards 2880. Later, a growth wave to 2930 is likely. If this level is broken, the wave may continue to 2974. After reaching this level, a correction back to 2865 is anticipated.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 2880, considered key for XAUUSD. The market has completed a growth wave to 2930. After this level is reached, a correction to 2880 is expected. Later, a new growth wave towards 2974 may begin.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest the probability of a correction to 2880.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is forming a consolidation range around 69.88. Today, 10 March 2025, an upward breakout is expected, leading to a growth wave to 73.33. After this level is reached, a correction to 71.15 may occur. The market is expected to define the consolidation range around 71.15. If the range breaks downwards, the trend could continue to 65.90.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 73.33, considered key for Brent. The market is currently in a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 68.20. A growth wave towards 73.33 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the probability of a growth wave to 73.33.



