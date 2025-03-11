Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 11 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.0833. Today, 11 March 2025, the range is expected to extend downwards to 1.0780. Later, a growth wave towards 1.0833 (testing from below) is anticipated. If the range breaks down, the first downward wave to 1.0640 may develop. After reaching this level, a correction to 1.0760 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0600, which is considered key for EURUSD. The market has already completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0885. A downward wave towards 1.0640 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline to 1.0640.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY completed a downward wave to 146.54. Today, 11 March 2025, a growth wave to 148.50 is expected. After reaching this level, a correction to 147.50 is likely. A further upward wave to 150.85 is possible thereafter.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 154.58. The market continues to develop a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 146.54. After reaching this level, a growth wave to 150.85 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest the probability of a growth wave to 150.85.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD continues to form a consolidation range around 1.2911. Today, 11 March 2025, the range is expected to extend downwards to 1.2850. Later, a growth wave towards 1.2880 (testing from below) is anticipated. If the range breaks down, the first downward wave to 1.2717 is likely. After reaching this level, a correction towards 1.2818 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2717. The market has already completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.2920. A downward wave towards 1.2717 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline to 1.2717.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues to form a downward wave towards 0.6245. Today, 11 March 2025, this target level is expected to be reached. Later, a growth wave to 0.6280 may follow. After this, a decline to 0.6210 is expected. After reaching this level, a correction to 0.6280 may occur. Further continuation of the trend towards 0.6060 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD, with a pivot point at 0.6210. The market has completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6360. A downward wave towards 0.6210 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the probability of a decline to 0.6210.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed a downward wave to 1.4239 and a growth wave to 1.4466. The consolidation range is now defined at the lows of the downward wave. Today, 11 March 2025, the range is expected to extend down to 1.4220. After reaching this level, a growth wave to 1.4520 is likely. If this level is broken, further trend continuation to 1.4728 may occur.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4520, which is considered key for USDCAD. The market is currently in a corrective structure towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4220. After reaching this level, a growth wave to 1.4520 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest the probability of a continuation of the growth to 1.4520.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a correction to 2880. Today, 11 March 2025, a growth wave to 2930 is expected. If this level is broken upwards, a continuation to 2980 is possible. After reaching this level, a correction to 2880 is likely.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 2880, considered key for XAUUSD. The market has completed a correction to the central line of the price Envelope at 2880. A growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 2980 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest the probability of a growth wave to 2980.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is forming a consolidation range around 69.55. Today, 11 March 2025, the range is expected to extend downwards to 68.00. After reaching this level, a growth wave to 71.00 is likely. After that, a decline back to 69.55 is expected. If the range breaks upwards, the trend may continue to 73.33.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 73.33, which is considered key for Brent. The market is currently in a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 68.00. After reaching this level, a growth wave towards 73.33 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the probability of a growth wave to 73.33.



