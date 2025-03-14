Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 14 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around the 1.0880 level. Today, 14 March 2025, we expect this range to expand down to 1.0800. Subsequently, we will consider the possibility of a correction wave to 1.0874 (test from below). Then, we expect the downward wave to reach 1.0735. If this level is breached, the first downward wave to 1.0660 will open up. After reaching this level, we will consider the potential for a correction to 1.0800.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0880, which is considered key for the EURUSD pair. At the moment, the market is forming a downward structure towards the central line of the price Envelope at 1.0800. If this level is breached, the potential for a continuation of the wave to the lower boundary of the Envelope at 1.0735 exists.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the development of a downward wave to the 1.0800 level.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market has executed a correction to the 147.42 level. Today, 14 March 2025, we expect a growth wave to 148.90. If this level is breached, there is potential for the wave to continue to 150.40. The target is local. After this, we do not rule out a correction to 148.90.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 148.90. At the moment, the market has executed a downward structure towards the central line of the price Envelope at 147.42. We expect the development of a growth wave to the upper boundary of the Envelope at 150.40.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a growth wave to the 148.90 and 150.40 levels.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market continues the development of a consolidation range around the 1.2950 level. At the moment, it has expanded down to 1.2921. Today, 14 March 2025, we expect a decline to 1.2914. Subsequently, we will consider the possibility of a growth wave to 1.2950 (test from below). If the range breaks down, we will consider the start of the downward wave to 1.2717 as the first target. After this, we expect a correction to 1.2850 as the second target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2717. At the moment, the market has executed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.2984. We expect the downward wave to continue to the lower boundary of the Envelope at 1.2850.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest the beginning of a downward wave to 1.2850.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues to develop the consolidation range around the 0.6300 level with no strong trend. Today, 14 March 2025, we expect a decline to 0.6210. Subsequently, we will consider the possibility of breaching this level and continuing the downward wave to 0.6060. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6210. The market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 0.6300. We expect the next downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Envelope at 0.6210.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the beginning of a downward wave to 0.6210.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.4515. Today, 14 March 2025, a correction to 1.4320 is expected. After this, we will consider the development of a new growth wave to 1.4515. If this level is breached upwards, the potential for the growth wave to 1.4814 exists. The target is local. After this level is reached, a correction to 1.4520 (test from above) is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4400. It is considered key for the USDCAD pair in this wave structure. The market is forming a consolidation structure around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.4400. We expect a correction to the lower boundary of the Envelope at 1.4320, followed by a possible new growth wave to the upper boundary at 1.4515.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction to the 1.4320 level.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 2,940. Today, 14 March 2025, we expect the achievement of this target level. Later, we will consider the possibility of a correction to 2,940. After that, the development of a new growth wave to 3,057 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 2,940. This is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market is developing a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 3,000. After this level is reached, we expect a correction to the central line of the Envelope at 2,940.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest the possibility of continuing the growth wave to 3,000.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 70.00 level with no strong trend. Today, 14 March 2025, we expect the range to expand upwards to 71.55. After that, a correction to 70.00 is possible, followed by growth to 73.33. The first target is 73.33.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 73.33. This is considered key for Brent. The market is forming a consolidation range around 70.00. A growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 71.55 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the development of a growth wave to 71.55.



