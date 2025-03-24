Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 24 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.0826. Currently, the price has extended the range upwards to 1.0860 and down to 1.0795. Today, 24 March 2025, a technical pullback to 1.0838 (testing from below) is possible. Afterwards, we may see a downward breakout of this range towards 1.0737 — a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the downward wave with a pivot at 1.0826, which is viewed as a key level for EURUSD. Today, we expect a downward wave to develop towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope – 1.0737. A subsequent upward move to its central line at 1.0826 remains possible.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the possibility of continued decline towards 1.0737.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market completed a growth wave to 149.60 followed by a correction to 148.60. Today, 24 March 2025, a growth wave is developing towards 150.44. Once this target is reached, a decline to 149.55 is anticipated. Afterwards, the next growth wave to 150.85 may unfold — this is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the given Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the upward wave with a pivot at 149.70. The market recently corrected to the central line of the Price Envelope – 148.60. A continuation of growth towards the upper boundary at 150.44 remains relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering a wave of growth towards 150.44.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward move to 1.2920 and is currently forming a consolidation range around that level. The range extends up to 1.2954 and down to 1.2888. Today, 24 March 2025, a technical return to 1.2920 (test from below) is likely. Then, a decline towards 1.2864 could follow, with a possible correction back to 1.2920. Afterwards, another wave down to 1.2823 may develop — this is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the specified Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the downward wave with a pivot at 1.2920. The market is currently heading towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.2864. A later rise to its central line – 1.2920 – may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward move towards 1.2864.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 0.6300. Today, 24 March 2025, a downward move to 0.6237 is expected, with the trend structure possibly extending further to 0.6200.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the downward wave for AUDUSD with a pivot at 0.6300. Currently, a wave is forming towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6200. A later correction back to the central line – 0.6300 – remains possible.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest further downside towards 0.6237 and 0.6200.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market completed a growth wave to 1.4400 and corrected to 1.4312. Today, 24 March 2025, we expect a continuation of the upward move to 1.4400. If this level is broken, it could lead to further growth towards 1.4515 and possibly extend to the local target at 1.4790.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the given Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the upward wave with a pivot at 1.4515, which is considered a crucial level for USDCAD. The market has moved up to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.4400. A continuation towards the upper boundary – 1.4515 – is expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest an upward move to 1.4515.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 2,999. Today, 24 March 2025, we expect a correction to 3,023. After reaching this level, a short pullback to 3,022 is possible, followed by a further correction towards 2,990.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the downward wave with a pivot at 3,023, which is seen as a key level for XAUUSD. At present, the market is continuing its decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 2,990. Afterwards, a rise to 3,023 may occur, with a possible continuation of the upward trend towards the upper boundary at 3,100.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a potential corrective wave towards 2,990.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed the first leg of a correction to 71.05 followed by a bounce to 71.75. Today, 24 March 2025, we expect the next corrective wave to reach 70.20. After this level, a rebound to 70.90 is possible. Then the correction could extend further to 70.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the upward wave with a pivot at 70.00, considered key for Brent. The market recently reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 71.98. A continuation of the correction towards its lower boundary – 70.00 – is now likely.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a correction towards 70.00.



