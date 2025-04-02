Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 2 April 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.0784 and a correction to 1.0825. Today, 2 April 2025, the decline could continue to 1.0770. If this level breaks, the trend may extend to 1.0715, with potential to stretch the wave to 1.0695, the first target. Afterwards, a corrective wave to 1.0825 may follow. Once it completes, a new downward wave may develop towards the local target of 1.0550.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot at 1.0825, considered crucial for EURUSD. A decline towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0695 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a possible downward move to 1.0695.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed a downward wave to 148.70 and a correction to 150.25. Today, 2 April 2025, a consolidation range is forming around 149.80. A breakout to the upside may lead to a wave towards 151.30. A breakout downwards would point to a decline to 148.11, with potential continuation to 146.44 and 145.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot at 149.80. The market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 149.80. A downward breakout could target the lower boundary at 148.11.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 148.11.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 1.2930 with no clear trend. Today, 2 April 2025, the range may extend down to 1.2842. Once this level is reached, a rise back to 1.2930 (testing from below) is possible. Afterwards, a new downward wave may form towards the local target of 1.2755.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix centred at 1.2930. The market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.2930. A move to its lower boundary at 1.2842 is expected, followed by a return to the centre.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a move down to 1.2842.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a wave to 0.6219. Today, 2 April 2025, a correction wave towards 0.6300 (testing from below) is likely. Afterwards, the downward wave could continue to 0.6180, with potential trend extension to 0.6050, the local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6300. The market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 0.6300. A decline to its lower boundary at 0.6180 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued drop to 0.6180.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a wave of growth to 1.4414. Today, 2 April 2025, a downward wave towards 1.4200 is expected. After reaching this level, a correction back to 1.4360 may occur.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot at 1.4360, which is considered crucial for USDCAD. The market is currently heading towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4200. A later move back to the central line at 1.4360 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.4200.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market reached 3,149 in an upward wave. Currently, a consolidation range is forming around 3,120. Today, 2 April 2025, this range may extend down to 3,090. A breakout downwards may result in a correction to 3,020. A breakout upwards could trigger a trend continuation towards 3,200.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 3,020. This level is key for XAUUSD. The market reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 3,149. A drop to its central line at 3,090 is possible today.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 3,090.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed a wave up to 75.10. Today, 2 April 2025, a consolidation range is forming around 74.30. The range may extend down to 73.73. Later, a move up to 75.35 is possible. A downward breakout could initiate a correction to 73.00, while an upward breakout would open the way to 76.66.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 72.00, which is considered key for Brent. The market completed an upward wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 75.10. A downward correction to the central line at 73.73 may follow.

Technical indicators in today’s Brent forecast suggest a correction towards 73.73.



