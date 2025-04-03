Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 3 April 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.0850 and, breaking upwards, completed a growth wave to 1.0923. Today, 3 April 2025, the market corrected to 1.0805. Currently, it is forming a new upward wave towards 1.0970, at minimum. The growth structure may stretch further to 1.0990 — that would exhaust the full potential of this wave. Afterwards, a new downward wave to 1.0730 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.0850. This level is considered crucial for EURUSD. Today, the upward wave will likely continue to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0970.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the possibility of further growth towards 1.0970.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market corrected to 150.47. Today, 3 April 2025, it is forming a downward wave structure towards 146.44. Once that level is reached, a correction to 148.50 (testing from below) may follow. Then, a further decline towards 145.00 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot at 148.50. The market is currently forming a wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 146.44.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a downward move towards 146.44.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market broke out upwards from the consolidation range and reached the local wave target of 1.3078. Today, 3 April 2025, a correction towards 1.2978 is possible. Once this correction ends, a new wave of growth may follow to 1.3090. Upon reaching this level, a new downward wave to 1.2870 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.2978. The market has reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3078. A decline towards the central line at 1.2978 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a drop towards 1.2978.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a correction to 0.6338 and began developing another downward wave. Today, 3 April 2025, a drop to 0.6219 is expected. A breakout below this level would open the potential for a continuation of the trend towards the local target of 0.6094.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6219. The current wave is heading towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6094.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued decline towards 0.6094.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues forming a downward wave towards 1.4200. Today, 3 April 2025, this target is expected to be reached. Afterwards, a wave of growth to 1.4360 may develop.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot at 1.4300, considered key for USDCAD. The market is forming a decline towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4200. A subsequent rebound towards the central line at 1.4360 is likely.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a move down to 1.4200.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke through 3,144 to the upside and completed a growth wave to 3,167. Today, 3 April 2025, a decline to 3,140 is anticipated. Afterwards, a wave of growth to 3,185 may unfold, with the potential to continue the trend to 3,200. If prices decline to 3,100 and break lower, a correction to 3,020 is possible. Later, growth to 3,200 may resume.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 3,020. This level is considered crucial for XAUUSD. The market has reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 3,167. A decline to its central line at 3,100 is possible today.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 3,100.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed a correction to 72.22. Today, 3 April 2025, a new wave of growth to the local target of 75.34 may begin. Once reached, a pullback to 72.50 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 72.22, considered key for Brent. The market has completed a wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 72.22. A growth wave towards its upper boundary at 75.34 is likely next.

Technical indicators in today’s Brent forecast suggest a move towards 75.34.



