Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 9 April 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.0970 and, with an upward breakout, suggests a potential growth wave towards 1.1050. Today, 9 April 2025, this target may be reached. A subsequent pullback to 1.0970 (testing from above) is expected. Then, a possible growth wave towards 1.1060 may form, effectively shaping a correctional wave.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0970 confirm this scenario. This level is considered crucial in the wave structure for EURUSD. Currently, the wave is forming towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1060. Later on, a possible decline towards the lower boundary at 1.0830 may follow.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the continuation of the growth wave towards 1.1060.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues a downward wave towards 143.83. Today, 9 April 2025, this target is likely to be reached. Afterwards, a potential upward wave towards 147.50 may begin.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 147.50. This level acts as a key one in the current wave structure. The market has already completed a corrective wave to the central line of the price Envelope at 148.00. Today, another downward move towards the lower boundary at 143.83 seems relevant.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a drop to 143.83.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.2825. Today, 9 April 2025, a downward pullback to 1.2777 (testing from above) may occur, outlining the consolidation range. If the price breaks upwards, a growth wave towards 1.2936 may follow. A downward breakout could open the way for a wave towards 1.2666.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2825 confirm this scenario. This level acts as a key one in the current wave. The market recently moved to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.2708. A subsequent rise towards its central line at 1.2936 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a corrective wave towards 1.2936.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.6000. Today, 9 April 2025, a downward move to 0.5860 is possible. After that, a rise towards 0.6136 may follow.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6136 support this scenario. This level is considered key in the current wave structure. At present, the market consolidates near the lower boundary of the price Envelope. A downward wave towards 0.5860 is expected, followed by a potential rise to the central line at 0.6136.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued decline towards 0.5860.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market is forming a broad consolidation range around 1.4141. Today, 9 April 2025, if the price breaks downwards, a wave may develop towards 1.3787. An upward breakout could lead to a corrective wave towards 1.4444.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.4141 confirm this scenario. This level acts as a key one in the current wave structure. Currently, the market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.4141. A decline to the lower boundary at 1.3787 may follow.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3787.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 3,000. Today, 9 April 2025, a growth wave towards 3,050 is anticipated, which may be viewed as a corrective move. Once completed, another downward leg towards 2,933 is possible.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,050 confirm this scenario. This level is considered key in the current wave structure for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market has reached the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 2,956. Today, a corrective wave towards the central line at 3,050 seems relevant.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 3,050.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market continues its downward wave towards 58.88. Today, 9 April 2025, this target may be reached. Afterwards, a potential upward wave to 67.00 may develop, with the trend possibly continuing to 75.10.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 71.10. This level is considered key in the current structure for Brent. The market continues forming a wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 58.88. A subsequent growth wave to the upper boundary at 67.00 may follow.

Technical indicators in today’s Brent forecast suggest a downward move towards 58.88.



