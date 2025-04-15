Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 15 April 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1295 and a correction to 1.1380. Currently, a new downward structure is forming towards 1.1250. Today, 15 April 2025, this target is expected to be reached. If the market breaks below this level, it could extend the decline to 1.1100 with a possible continuation towards 1.1022.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1190, which acts as a key level in the current wave structure for EURUSD. The wave previously reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1468. A move towards the lower boundary at 1.1020 remains relevant.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest continued decline towards 1.1100 and 1.1020.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market is forming a consolidation range around 143.50. Today, 15 April 2025, the market may break upwards to 145.00. A downward wave to 141.73 is expected to follow – this is a local target. After reaching it, a correction to 146.00 may begin.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 146.00. It is a key level within the current wave. The market is forming the third wave of decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 141.73. In the near term, a rise towards the central line at 145.00 is possible, followed by a return to the lower boundary at 141.73.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a downward wave to 141.73.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.3200. Today, 15 April 2025, a decline to 1.2970 is possible. The market may enter a consolidation range around 1.3095. If the price breaks upwards, a rise to 1.3220 may follow. If it breaks downwards, a decline to 1.2840 and 1.2700 may begin.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.2970 confirm this scenario as the key level in the current wave structure. The wave reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3200. A move towards the central line at 1.2970 appears likely.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest the start of a downward wave to 1.2970.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range below 0.6340. Today, 15 April 2025, a decline to 0.6277 is expected. If the market breaks this level, the wave may continue down to 0.6155.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot at 0.6155 confirm this scenario. This level acts as a key point in the current structure. The price previously reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6340. A downward movement to the central line at 0.6155 is now possible.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a likely start of a downward wave to 0.6155.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market reached the local target of the downward wave at 1.3830. Today, 15 April 2025, a new upward wave towards 1.4080 may develop. After reaching this level, a decline to 1.3770 is possible.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.4080 support this scenario. This level is considered key in the current wave. The market reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3830. A rise to the central line at 1.4080 is expected next.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a growth wave to 1.4080.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 3,193. Today, 15 April 2025, a consolidation range around 3,200 may form. If the market breaks upwards, the growth wave may stretch to 3,250. If the range breaks downwards, a decline to 3,100 is possible – the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 3,100 confirm this scenario. This level remains key in the wave structure for XAUUSD. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,245. A potential downward move towards the central line at 3,100 is now relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a likely start of a downward wave to 3,100.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market is forming a consolidation range around 63.65. Today, 15 April 2025, a rise to 65.55 is expected, followed by another corrective leg to 61.00. After this correction, a new growth wave to 67.00 may begin – the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 67.00 support this scenario. This level is considered key within this wave structure for Brent. Today, a correction towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 61.00 is likely, followed by a rise to the upper boundary at 67.00.

Technical indicators in today’s Brent forecast suggest the correction will end at 61.00 and the market will rise to 67.00.



