Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 23 April 2025.
On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a decline to 1.1307 and corrected to 1.1396. Today, 23 April 2025, the market may decline further to 1.1295. A subsequent correction to 1.1426 is expected, effectively forming a consolidation range around this level. If the price breaks upwards, the wave may extend to 1.1650; if it breaks downwards, it may continue towards 1.1000.
Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1155, which is key in the current wave. The price previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1566. A decline towards the lower boundary at 1.1295 remains relevant.
Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward move to 1.1295.
On the H4 chart, USDJPY completed a downward wave to 139.88. Today, 23 April 2025, a correction to 143.55 may follow. Afterwards, the price may decline again to 138.90. A further correction to 146.00 is possible afterwards.
Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 143.55, which is key in this wave. The market reached the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 139.88. A move to the upper boundary at 143.55 is possible, followed by a decline to 138.90.
Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a growth wave to 143.55.
On the H4 chart, GBPUSD declined to 1.3233 and corrected to 1.3310. Today, 23 April 2025, a new downward wave to 1.3200 is possible, followed by a rebound to 1.3310.
Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3063, which is key in the current wave structure. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3420. A drop to the lower boundary at 1.3200 remains relevant.
Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3200.
On the H4 chart, AUDUSD is forming a consolidation range around 0.6376. Today, 23 April 2025, a downward breakout could lead to a wave towards 0.6315, with a trend continuation to 0.6160. An upward breakout may initiate a rise to 0.6500.
Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6161, which is key in this wave. The price previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6438. A move towards the central line at 0.6315 remains likely.
Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued decline to 0.6315.
On the H4 chart, USDCAD is developing a growth wave to 1.3866. Today, 23 April 2025, this level may be reached. Afterwards, a downward move to the local target of 1.3757 is possible.
Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3970, considered key for this wave. The market is rising towards the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3866. A drop to the lower boundary at 1.3757 may follow.
Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a rise to 1.3866.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD broke below 3,389 and continues declining towards 3,277. Today, 23 April 2025, this target may be reached. A rebound to 3,389 (testing from below) may follow. This would define a consolidation range around 3,389. If the price breaks downwards, the trend may continue to 3,055; an upward breakout may push the wave towards 3,616.
Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 3,213, considered key in this wave. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 3,499. A decline towards the lower boundary at 3,277 remains likely.
Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 3,277.
On the H4 chart, Brent completed a growth wave to 67.23. A consolidation range is forming around 66.00. Today, 23 April 2025, a correction to 64.60 is possible. If the price breaks this level, the wave may continue down to 62.62. An upward breakout would suggest a continuation to 71.50, the local projected target.
Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 67.00. This level is considered crucial in the current wave for Brent. The market reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 67.38. A correction to the central line at 64.60 remains likely.
Technical indicators in today’s Brent forecast suggest a corrective move to 64.60.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.