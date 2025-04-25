Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 25 April 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD is forming a narrow consolidation range around 1.1360. Today, 25 April 2025, a decline towards 1.1280 is expected, followed by a correction to 1.1427. Afterwards, the price may resume a downward wave towards 1.1240 with a continuation towards 1.1045, the local target.

Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1427, key in the current wave structure for EURUSD. The price is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1280.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.1280.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY formed a consolidation range around 142.50 and broke upwards, suggesting a rise towards 145.00. Today, 25 April 2025, this target may be reached, followed by a correction to 142.50 and possibly to 141.50. A new upward wave towards 145.00, with continuation towards 147.83, remains possible.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 141.50, which is crucial in the current wave structure. The market completed a wave towards the central line of the price Envelope and is forming a consolidation range around 142.50. The price is expected to rise to its upper boundary at 145.00 today before declining to the central line at 142.50.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a rise towards 145.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3310. Today, 25 April 2025, a rise towards 1.3360 is possible, followed by a downward move to 1.3200. Afterwards, a correction to 1.3300 may develop, followed by a continuation of the decline towards 1.3080.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3300. This level is crucial in the current wave. The market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3300. The price is expected to decline to the Envelope’s lower boundary at 1.3200. Subsequently, a correction could follow, aiming for its central line at 1.3300.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3200.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues to develop a consolidation range around 0.6400. Today, 25 April 2025, a downward breakout towards the local target of 0.6270 is expected. A correction to 0.6355 (testing from below) may follow, then a continuation of the decline to 0.6262, the first target.

Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6161, considered crucial in the current wave structure. The price previously completed a wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6438. Subsequently, it could dip to the central line at 0.6262.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward move to 0.6262.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed a growth wave to 1.3903. Today, 25 April 2025, a decline towards 1.3827 is expected. Afterwards, a new upward wave towards the local target of 1.4040 may begin.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.4080, which is crucial for the USDCAD structure. The market previously completed a growth wave towards the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3903. After reaching this level, the price could fall to its lower boundary at 1.3827.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3827.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD continues to develop a consolidation range around 3,363. Today, 25 April 2025, a downward wave towards 3,225 is expected – the first target. After reaching this level, a rebound towards 3,363 (testing from below) is possible.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,363, which is crucial for the current wave structure for XAUUSD. The price is currently developing a downward move towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 3,225. After reaching this target level, the price could develop a growth wave, targeting the central line at 3,363.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 3,225.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent continues to form a wide consolidation range around 66.00. Recently, the range extended upwards to 67.70 and downwards to 64.44. Today, 25 April 2025, a rise towards 66.50 (testing from below) is possible. If the price breaks downward, the wave may extend to 62.62, which will be viewed as a correction to the previous growth wave. If the market breaks upwards, the trend may continue towards 71.50, the local target.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 62.62, which is considered crucial in this structure. The market completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 67.71. A correction towards the lower boundary at 62.62 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a correction to 62.62.



