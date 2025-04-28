Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 28 April 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD is forming a narrow consolidation range around 1.1360. Today, 28 April 2025, a decline towards 1.1280 is expected, followed by a correction towards 1.1420. Afterwards, the market may resume a downward wave towards 1.1133 with a continuation towards 1.1000, the local target.

Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1420, which is considered crucial for the EURUSD structure. The market is developing a wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1280.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.1280.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY is forming a consolidation range around 143.75. Today, 28 April 2025, if the price breaks down, a correction to 142.55 is expected. If the price breaks upwards, a wave towards the first target of 145.20 may develop. After reaching 145.20, a correction back to 142.55 is possible.

Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 142.55, which is key for the current wave. The market is developing a wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 145.20. Subsequently, the price could dip to its central line at 142.55.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a growth wave to 145.20.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD continues forming a consolidation range around 1.3310. Today, 28 April 2025, a rise towards 1.3360 is possible, followed by a downward wave towards 1.3200, the first target. Afterwards, a correction towards 1.3300 may develop, then another downward wave towards 1.3080, the local target.

Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3300, which is crucial in the current structure. The price is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3300. The price is expected to drop to its lower boundary at 1.3200 and then correct towards the central line at 1.3300.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.3200.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6400 without a clear trend. Today, 28 April 2025, a downward breakout towards the first target of 0.6330 is expected. Afterwards, a correction towards 0.6388 (testing from below) may follow, then another decline towards 0.6250, the local target.

Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6161, which is considered crucial for the current wave structure. The market previously completed a wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6438. Subsequently, the price could plunge to its central line at 0.6330.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued decline towards 0.6330.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD is forming a consolidation range around 1.3865. Today, 28 April 2025, a decline towards 1.3820 is expected. Afterwards, a new upward wave towards 1.4040 may develop — a local target.

Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.4080, which is considered crucial for the current USDCAD structure. The market previously completed a wave to the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3903. After reaching this level, the price is expected to dip to its lower boundary at 1.3820.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3820.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD continues developing a consolidation range around 3,298. Today, 28 April 2025, a downward wave towards the first target of 3,232. After reaching this level, a rebound towards 3,365 (testing from below) may follow.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,365, which is considered key for the current wave. The market is moving towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 3,232. After reaching this target level, the price could climb to its central line at 3,365.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 3,232.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent continues developing a wide consolidation range around 65.30. Recently, the range expanded upwards to 67.70 and downwards to 64.44. Today, 28 April 2025, a rise towards 68.75 is possible. If the price breaks down, a continuation towards 62.62 may follow — this would be considered a correction to the previous growth wave. If the price breaks upwards, a continuation towards the local target of 71.50 may develop.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 65.30, which is key for the current wave. The market is developing a wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 68.75. After reaching this target, a correction towards the central line at 65.30 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a rise towards 68.75.



