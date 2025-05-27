Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 27 May 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.1355. Today, 27 May 2025, an expansion of the range upwards to 1.1430 is possible. Afterwards, a decline to 1.1350 may follow. A breakout below this level could open the path for a downward wave to 1.1280.

This scenario is technically supported by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1280, considered key in the EURUSD wave structure. At the moment, a correction is developing towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1430. The price is expected to reach this level and then correct to the central line at 1.1280.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a possible beginning of a downward wave to 1.1280.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed a downward wave to 142.15 and is currently consolidating above this level. Today, 27 May 2025, a breakout upwards could lead to a new upward wave towards 143.80. A breakout of that level would open potential for a continuation of the trend to 148.60.

This scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 145.40, seen as key in this wave structure. The market completed a correction to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 142.15. Today, a rise towards the central line at 143.81 is relevant. A breakout of that level would open the path towards the upper boundary at 145.40.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a rise to 145.40.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range below 1.3590. Today, 27 May 2025, the price is expected to break below the range and start the first wave towards 1.3362. A breakout below this level could extend the trend to 1.3140, the initial target.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3362, considered key in the GBPUSD wave formation. The market has completed a wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3590. Today, a decline to the central line at 1.3362 and a further move to the lower boundary at 1.3140 is likely.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest the beginning of a downward wave to 1.3362.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market began forming a downward wave to 0.6432. Today, 27 May 2025, this decline may complete, followed by a correction to 0.6484. Afterwards, a further downward wave to 0.6350 may develop. This is the initial target.

This scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6430, regarded as key for AUDUSD. The market completed a move to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6536. A downward move to the lower boundary at 0.6350 remains relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a likely continuation of the downward wave to 0.6350.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market started an upward wave towards 1.3784. Today, 27 May 2025, the price is expected to reach this level and then correct towards 1.3737. Afterwards, a new upward wave to 1.3888 may begin, potentially continuing the trend to 1.4033.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3880, seen as key for USDCAD. The market completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3690. Today, a move towards the central line at 1.3880 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a rise to 1.4033.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a wide consolidation range around 3,300. Today, 27 May 2025, a downward expansion to 3,255 is possible. Afterwards, a rise to 3,388 may develop, followed by a new decline to 3,255. A breakout below this level could extend the trend to 3,060, the initial target.

This scenario is technically confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,280, considered key for XAUUSD. The market previously corrected to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 3,364. Today, a downward move to the lower boundary at 3,060 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a likely decline to 3,060.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market continues consolidating around 64.44. Today, 27 May 2025, a downward expansion to 62.50 is possible, with the correction potentially extending to 62.22. Afterwards, a new upward wave towards the first target of 68.11 may begin.

This scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 63.33, considered key in Brent’s structure. The market is currently forming a correction towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 62.22.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a continued correction to 62.22.



