Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 30 May 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market recently completed an upward wave to 1.1389. Today, 30 May 2025, a consolidation range is expected to form below this level. A possible scenario involves a pullback to 1.1290 followed by a rise to 1.1400. A breakout above the range could lead to a continuation of the wave to 1.1485. If the market breaks downwards, a decline to 1.1210 and further to 1.0910 may follow. This is the local target.

This scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1275, seen as key in the EURUSD wave structure. The market has reached the central line of the price Envelope and is now consolidating around 1.1350. Today, a breakout towards the upper boundary at 1.1485 is expected. Afterwards, a new downward wave to the lower boundary at 1.1210 may begin, the initial target.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a rise to 1.1485.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed a downward wave to 144.22 and formed a narrow consolidation range around this level. Today, 30 May 2025, a downward breakout may lead to a decline to 142.20. A rebound to 144.22 could follow, marking a broader consolidation range. A breakout upwards may continue the trend to 148.60, while a breakout downwards could initiate another wave to 139.90.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 144.22, considered key in the current structure. The market broke down from the central line of the price Envelope with potential for a move to the lower boundary at 142.20. Today, the price could reach this target and then correct back to 144.22.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 142.20.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is consolidating around 1.3474. Today, 30 May 2025, a breakout to the upside may continue the growth wave to 1.3648. A downward breakout could lead to a move to 1.3400, followed by a rise to 1.3648. After reaching this level, the upward potential may be exhausted.

This scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3400, regarded as key in this wave. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3590 and corrected to the central line at 1.3416. Today, the correction could extend to the lower boundary at 1.3400, followed by a rise to 1.3648.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a correction to 1.3400.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a technical pullback to 0.6450 (testing from below). Today, 30 May 2025, a continuation of the downward wave to the first target of 0.6365 is possible. Afterwards, a rise to 0.6450 may follow. The market remains within a broad consolidation range around this level.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6430, considered key in the AUDUSD wave. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6536 and is now moving towards the lower boundary at 0.6365.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 0.6365.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3860. Today, 30 May 2025, a correction to 1.3765 is possible. After the correction, a new upward wave to 1.3988 may begin. This is the local target.

This scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3765, viewed as key in the USDCAD wave structure. The market is currently forming a correction to the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3765. Upon completion, we may see a move to the upper boundary at 1.3988.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a continuation of the correction to 1.3765.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave to 3,330. Today, 30 May 2025, a correction to 3,287 is likely. This movement may outline the boundaries of a broad consolidation range around this level. A breakout upwards may lead to another wave to 3,388, while a breakout downwards could continue the trend to 3,060, the initial target.

This scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,255, seen as key in the XAUUSD wave. The market completed a correction to the central line of the price Envelope at 3,330. Today, the growth wave is expected to continue towards the upper boundary at 3,388.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a rise to 3,388.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed an upward wave to 65.35. Today, 30 May 2025, a correction to 62.40 is expected, possibly extending to 61.22.

This scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 61.22, seen as key in the Brent wave structure. The market is currently forming a correction to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 62.40, which could extend to 61.22.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a continued correction to 61.22.



