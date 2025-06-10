Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 10 June 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD is developing a downward wave towards 1.1333. Today, 10 June 2025, a breakout below 1.1387 and a further decline to 1.1333 is expected. Upon reaching this target, the market may rise to 1.1414 (testing from below), forming a consolidation range around that level. If it breaks upwards, the wave may stretch to 1.1515. A downward breakout opens potential for a continued fall to 1.1293.

This scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix pivoting at 1.1293, seen as key to the EURUSD structure. The price recently reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1494. Today, a first downward wave towards the lower boundary at 1.1293 is considered likely. This is a local target.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward move to 1.1333.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY continues consolidating around 144.00. The market has completed a growth leg to 145.25. Today, 10 June 2025, a decline to 144.74 is expected, followed by a potential rise to 145.50. If the price breaks below the range, it may extend the wave to 142.20. A breakout upwards opens the path towards 148.60.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 144.00 confirm this outlook. The market recently hit the local growth target of 145.25. A technical return to the price Envelope’s central line at 144.00 is likely, with a possible upward continuation to its upper boundary at 145.50.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a rise towards 145.50.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD continues consolidating around 1.3544. Today, 10 June 2025, a downward movement to 1.3475 is anticipated, followed by a rise back to 1.3544. A downward breakout could trigger a move towards 1.3400. An upward breakout may extend the growth wave towards 1.3644.

This scenario is technically supported by the Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 1.3400. The market is consolidating around the price Envelope's central line at 1.3544, with a possible decline to its lower boundary at 1.3475 and potential growth to its upper boundary at 1.3644.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3475.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD remains within a consolidation range around 0.6490. Today, 10 June 2025, the market may rise to 0.6555 with a possible continuation of the trend towards 0.6575.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix pivoting at 0.6434, key to the current formation. The market recently touched the price Envelope’s central line at 0.6490, and a move towards its upper boundary at 0.6555 remains likely today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a dip to 0.6490, followed by growth towards 0.6555.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD is forming a corrective wave to 1.3774. Today, 10 June 2025, this correction is likely to complete, followed by a potential decline to 1.3622.

This aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the decline matrix centred at 1.3737, viewed as key in the current wave. The market is correcting to the price Envelope’s central line at 1.3737. Upon completion, a downward move to its lower boundary at 1.3622 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a new downward wave towards 1.3622.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has completed a correction to 3,338 (testing from below) and resumed its decline. Today, 10 June 2025, the correction could end at 3,263. Afterwards, the market could start a growth wave towards 3,419.

This scenario is backed by the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot at 3,263, considered key for XAUUSD. The market is forming a fifth wave within a correction towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 3,243. Growth towards the upper boundary at 3,419 is possible after the current move ends.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a continued decline to 3,263 and potential growth to 3,419.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent crude continues advancing towards 68.00, the local target. Today, 10 June 2025, this level is likely to be reached. Afterwards, a correction to 66.30 may follow.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 65.00 support this outlook. The market is moving towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 68.00. Afterwards, a new consolidation range may develop.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a correction towards 66.36, followed by continued growth to 68.00.



