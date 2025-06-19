Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 19 June 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD corrected to 1.1525 before resuming its decline, currently moving towards 1.1440, a local target. Today, 19 June 2025, this level is expected to be reached. The market appears to be forming the initial leg of a downward wave targeting 1.1275, an estimated target.

The Elliott wave structure and the decline matrix with a pivot at 1.1525 support this scenario as key in EURUSD’s downward structure. The market recently consolidated around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.1525. Today, the pair is expected to drop to the lower boundary at 1.1420. This suggests the beginning of a larger downward wave aiming for 1.1275.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast point to a decline towards 1.1440 and 1.1420.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY continues forming a wide consolidation range around 144.00. Today, 19 June 2025, after finding support at 144.39, the pair is developing a growth wave towards 146.00. Afterwards, a correction to 144.00 is possible. A downward breakout could extend the trend to 142.22, while an upward breakout might trigger another rise to 147.00.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 144.00 confirm this scenario as key in the current wave. The market is forming a consolidation range around the price Envelope’s central line at 144.38. Today’s focus is on the continued growth towards the upper boundary at 146.00. Alternatively, a break below 144.00 may extend the decline to 142.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest further growth to 146.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD continues its decline to 1.3373, a local target. Today, 19 June 2025, the market may reach this level and then correct to 1.3496. Afterwards, a further decline to the first target of 1.3360 is possible.

The Elliott wave structure and the decline matrix with a pivot at 1.3496 support this scenario as central to the current wave. The pair is currently shaping the first downward wave to the price Envelope’s lower boundary at 1.3390. Today, the market is expected to hit this level before initiating a corrective move to the central line at 1.3496. After that, another decline to 1.3360 may develop.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a move down to 1.3390.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues its downward wave towards 0.6455. Today, 19 June 2025, the market is expected to reach this target. Afterwards, a correction to 0.6503 may begin. A Diamond pattern is forming, often a precursor to a new downward wave.

The Elliott wave structure and the decline matrix with a pivot at 0.6500 support this scenario as key in this wave’s formation. The market is developing a move to the price Envelope’s lower boundary at 0.6455. Upon reaching it, a rise to the central line at 0.6500 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a possible drop to 0.6455.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed a growth wave to 1.3722, the first target. Today, 19 June 2025, the market may correct towards 1.3630. After the correction, growth may resume towards the local target of 1.3800.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 1.3630 confirm this scenario as key in USDCAD’s wave structure. The market reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3722. Today, a correction to the central line at 1.3630 is expected, followed by a continued rise to the upper boundary at 1.3800.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast point to a decline to 1.3630.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD continues to consolidate around 3,388 without a clear trend. Today, 19 June 2025, a downward breakout may extend the first wave towards 33,23. Afterwards, a correction to 3,388 could follow.

The Elliott wave structure and the decline matrix with a pivot at 3,388 confirm this scenario as central to the XAUUSD wave. The market has formed a consolidation range around the price Envelope’s central line at 3,388. A breakout below this range could send the price to its lower boundary at 3,323.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a continued decline to 3,323.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent crude found support at 73.00 and continues rising towards 77.60, a local target. Today, 19 June 2025, the market may reach this target. Afterwards, a correction to 70.00 (testing from above) is possible, followed by a rise to 79.00.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 70.00 confirm this scenario as key to Brent’s wave. The market is shaping a wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 77.60. Afterwards, a correction to the lower boundary at 70.00 may develop.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a growth wave to 77.60.



